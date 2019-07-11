Comet Ridge : 12 Jul 2019 Koburra Seismic Update

Acquisition of 336km of new seismic data across a wide area of the project in the Galilee Basin. This component was completed in 1Q 2019 and is summarised in releases to the ASX on 2 January and 5 March 2019;

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide a detailed update on its current Galilee Basin seismic project that is being undertaken with joint venture partner, Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN,) as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV).

Re-processing of a further 896km of existing historical 2D seismic data that had been acquired between 1980 and 2011. The reprocessing of this 2D seismic has greatly improved image quality, enhancing horizons below the Permian coals. Interpretation of the entire new seismic database in order to identify regional trends, further leads and prospects and to mature existing prospects towards drillable status. The technical work on the interpretation has been undertaken by the skilled team at Vintage with the first pass interpretation completed this week.

This seismic programme has been extremely valuable in identifying regional structural trends, firming up a number of the leads and has added four new leads. Figure 1 shows the seismic layout over the significant project area of 9,685km2.

Comet Ridge and Vintage will now use this information to finalise the seismic interpretation to generate an updated leads and prospects map which will guide the exploration and appraisal strategy for the large project area.

Lake Galilee Structure

The programme has also confirmed the existence of a four-way dip closure at the significant Lake Galilee prospect. This structure was drilled by the Lake Galilee 1 oil exploration well in the 1960s with the well flowing gas at low rates and recovering minor amounts of oil on test.

This was the first evidence of a hydrocarbon accumulation in the Galilee Basin however, at the time, with no gas infrastructure in the country, there was no prospect of commercial gas production.

Interpretation of the newly acquired Koburra 2D seismic lines and reprocessed lines appears to show that Lake Galilee 1 was drilled on the edge of structural closure, now giving significant up-dip potential. It is estimated that the structure covers an area of approximately 20km2 with a closure height of approximately 60m. Figure 2 shows the latest depth structure map to the top of the Lake Galilee Sandstone at the Lake Galilee Structure.

Figure 2 - Lake Galilee Structure - Depth (meters subsea) structure map to the Top Lake Galilee Sandstone, showing a closed structure

a closed structure

Comet Ridge Limited

