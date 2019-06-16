Comet Ridge : 17 Jun 2019 Option Agreement with Stanwell Corporation Limited Amended

17 June 2019

Option Agreement with Stanwell Corporation Limited Amended

Deed of Option has been extended through to 30 September 2022

Market-based gas price retained, volume to be fixed based on final development

gas price retained, volume to be fixed based on final development Future cash settlement if parties are unable to finalise a Gas Sales Agreement

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Stanwell Corporation Limited (Stanwell), which has amended the 2014 Deed of Option between the parties, extending the Final Option Date under the Deed to 30 September 2022.

The 2019 Agreement, has removed Stanwell's option to select either a Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) or a cash settlement from the 2014 Agreement as well as terminating the 2018 Agreement. This option has now been replaced with the ability for Comet Ridge Mahalo Pty Ltd (CML) to commence negotiations on a GSA by 29 September 2021, or if CML does not commence negotiations, Stanwell may commence negotiations for a GSA by 8 October 2021.

If CML and Stanwell are unable to come to an agreement on a GSA or neither party commence negotiations for a GSA, then a cash settlement of $20 million, indexed for CPI from March 2014, would be triggered on or before 8 November 2021 (Payment Amount). Upon payment by Comet of the Payment Amount, the obligations under the 2014 Agreement and the 2019 Agreement will have been fully discharged as between the parties.

The 2019 Agreement allows for CML and Stanwell to negotiate a market priced GSA and fixes gas volumes between 20 to 30 PJ, depending on the final development of the Mahalo Gas Project.

"As work continues in the background on gas sales arrangements for Comet Ridge's 40% share of Mahalo gas, we are pleased to have Stanwell continue as a potential customer for 20 to 30 PJ of that gas. Stanwell is a strong counterparty to have on board with this development, which will support the securing of bank funding" said Tor McCaul, Comet Ridge Managing Director.

Background and Terms of Agreement:

In March 2014, Comet Ridge announced the conclusion of an agreement (ASX:COI - 19 March 2014) with Stanwell, whereby Stanwell agreed to transfer to CML its interest in the Mahalo Gas Project as well as the relinquishment of its option to acquire up to a further 35% interest in the Project, which Stanwell had acquired under an earlier agreement (ASX:COI - 30 September 2011) in exchange for either of the following on the reaching of a Financial Investment Decision (FID) for the Mahalo Gas Project:

Comet Ridge Limited T: +61 7 3221 3661 E: comet@cometridge.com.au 410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000 ABN 47 106 092 577 F: +61 7 3221 3668 W: www.cometridge.com.au GPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001

Comet Ridge Limited