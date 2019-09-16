Comet Ridge : 17 Sep 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well

Galilee Basin Drilling Update - Albany 2 Well

Preliminary analysis of logs indicates good reservoir quality and gas shows

Observed porosity values up to a maximum of 15%, exceed pre-drilling expectations

pre-drilling expectations Equipment being mobilised to Albany 1 well site in preparation for side-track

side-track Logging tools being retrieved downhole

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at the Albany 2 well in the Galilee Basin. The well is being drilled as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV) 2019 drilling programme with Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN).

Since the last drilling update to the ASX on 10 September 2019, downhole wireline logs have been run and have indicated good reservoir quality and the presence of gas in several of the sandstone sections of the target reservoir. Logging operations over the past week have taken pressure measurements before being interrupted by the tool getting stuck in the hole. Comet Ridge is currently undertaking fishing operations to retrieve the tool, which is expected to be completed over the coming days.

Once fishing operations are completed, Comet Ridge will run in and cement 4 ½" casing in preparation for further evaluation activities in Q4 2019.

Given the well has been drilled to its total depth of 2702 metres, Comet Ridge has begun moving equipment to the Albany 1 well site, in preparation for when fishing operations are completed. It is anticipated that the rig will arrive at the Albany 1 well site to commence side-track operations by late next week.

Figure 1 - Ensign Rig 932 on site at Albany 2

