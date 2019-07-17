Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/17
0.25 AUD   +4.17%
COMET RIDGE : 18 Jul 2019 Managing Director Noosa Mining Conference Presentation
PU
COMET RIDGE : 12 Jul 2019 Koburra Seismic Update
PU
COMET RIDGE : 08 Jul 2019 Mahalo Initial Development Plan Update
PU
Comet Ridge : 18 Jul 2019 Managing Director Noosa Mining Conference Presentation

07/17/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

Comet Ridge

Noosa Mining Conference

18 July 2019

ASX Code : COI

www.cometridge.com.au

Important Notice and Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by Comet Ridge Limited (ABN 47 106 092 577) (Comet Ridge). The Presentation and information contained in it is being provided to shareholders and investors for information purposes only. Shareholders and investors should undertake their own evaluation of this information and otherwise contact their professional advisers in the event they wish to buy or sell shares. To the extent the information contains any projections, Comet Ridge has provided these projections based upon the information that has been provided to Comet Ridge. None of Comet Ridge or its directors, officers or employees make any representations (express or implied) as to the accuracy or otherwise of any information or opinions in the Presentation and (to the maximum extent permitted by law) no liability or responsibility is accepted by such persons.

Summary information

This Presentation contains summary information about Comet Ridge and its subsidiaries and their activities current as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Comet Ridge's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au.

ASX Releases

Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. The key information on detailed Resource statements can be found in Comet Ridge's ASX releases. Resource statements are provided to comply with ASX guidelines but investors are urged to read supporting information in full on the website.

Past performance

Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Future performance

This Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". Forward looking words such as, "expect", "should", "could ", "may", "plan", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Such forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. This presentation contains such statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Comet Ridge, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Such forward-looking statements are relevant at the date of this Presentation and Comet Ridge assumes no obligation to update such information.

Investment risk

An investment in Comet Ridge shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Comet Ridge. Comet Ridge does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Comet Ridge. Persons should have regard to the risks outlined in this Presentation.

Comet Ridge - Corporate Overview

Capital Structure - ASX:COI

12 Month Share Price Performance

Share price (17 July 2019 close)

$0.25

Shares on issue

727.9m

Performance rights

5.5m

Market capitalisation

$182m

Cash (31 March 2019)

$16.3m

Directors

James McKay

30 years in business (commerce/law

background)

Non-Exec Chairman

Considerable public company

experience including Sunshine Gas

Petroleum engineer 30+ years oil & gas

Tor McCaul

Previously Head of Commercial for

Managing Director

Cairn plc in India & LNG Contract

Manager for VICO (Bontang)

Gillian Swaby

30+ years in Finance & Resources

Former Chair of WA Council of

Non-Exec Director

Chartered Sec.

Chris Pieters

Geologist with 12 years in oil & gas

Previously Chief Commercial Officer,

Executive Director

Sunshine Gas

Martin Riley

35+ years upstream oil & gas

Influential in commercial inception

Non-Exec Director

and development of CSG industry in

QLD with Origin Energy

Share Price and Volume Last 12 months to 17 July 2019

0.45

6,000

0.40

5,000

0.35

PriceShare- $A

0.30

4,000

-Volume'000

0.25

3,000

0.20

0.15

2,000

0.10

1,000

0.05

0.00

0

JUL

AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN

Share Registry Breakdown

Board and Management

Retail7.3%

Institutional

13.0%

36.6%

43.1%

Balance top 50

Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) - Summary

  • Mahalo Gas Project - Southern Bowen - CSG
    • Initial Development Plan (IDP) currently being finalised
      • applications being lodged in August 2019
    • JV with Santos (ASX:STO) and APLNG
    • APLNG upstream operator is Origin Energy (ASX:ORG)
  • Galilee Basin - CSG, Sandstone and Shale
    • Albany 1 well, Sandstone target - June 2018 First measured gas flow from Sandstones in the basin
    • Significant resource base northwest of Gladstone
    • Opportunities for early commercialisation
    • Gas Resources certified in Sandstones and Coal Seams
  • Gunnedah Basin - CSG - NSW
    • Assets cover ~13,000 km2 located north of Santos Narrabri development
    • Santos working to have Narrabri Project approvals by year end - potential to get Gunnedah Basin appraisal moving

2019 activities and expected news flow

Mahalo

  • Project definition for the development of Mahalo, leading to FID
  • Lodgement of Environmental applications with Federal and State governments
  • Lodgement of Petroleum Lease applications

Initial Development Plan being finalised

Next month

Next month

Galilee

  • 2D seismic programme - identifying broad structural trends and delineating drilling targets
  • Drilling results from Albany 1 (deepening) and Albany 2, follow up stimulation activities
  • Potential for CSG pilot in "shallows"
  • Gas sales options

Corporate

  • Possible additional tenure through Government land release programmes

Completed

Spud Next Week

Planning underway

Ongoing

Ongoing

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:34:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tor McCaul Managing Director & Executive Director
James Allan Vincent McKay Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Aaskow Chief Operating Officer
Peter Harding-Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Swaby Independent Non-Executive Director
