Comet Ridge : 24 Sep 2019 Annual Report 2019

Figure 1 - Flare from Albany 1, which flowed 230,000 scf/d over a 13m interval in the Lake Galilee Sandstone

Martin Riley, veteran of the Queensland CSG industry, joined the Board, with Michael Dart stepping down due to work commitments;

favour of a negotiated market priced GSA, for fixed volumes between 20 to 30 PJ, subject to the final development of the Mahalo Gas Project.

In June 2019, Comet Ridge successfully renegotiated the Stanwell Agreement, resulting in the Final Option Date being extended to 30 September 2022, and the removal of Stanwell's option to elect either a Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) or a cash settlement, in

Santos has submitted the Narrabri Gas Project development application to the New South Wales Government for assessment. If Santos is successful with its development application, that could potentially

Comet Ridge renewed its MOU with APA Group to progress a detailed work programme on the

Early in 2019 the 336km Koburra 2D seismic programme was completed including processing and an additional 896km of existing 2D seismic. From this initial interpretation of the data, regional structural trends have been identified, firming up a number of existing

Vintage Energy Limited (Vintage) earnt their 15% interest in the Galilee "Deeps" Joint Venture (GDJV) by funding its contribution to the Albany 1 well. Vintage has elected to fund Stage 2 of the GDJV programme and, on funding 50% of the first $10m, will earn their next 15% interest in the GDJV, bringing their total interest to 30%.

Albany 1 well drilled into the top 13m interval of the Lake Galilee Sandstone (before technical problems) and flowed from this section of the target reservoir a stable gas flow rate of 230,000 scf/d.

Initial Development Plan (IDP) for the Mahalo Gas Project progressing with the JV agreeing a number of key elements.

Production testing of the three wells from the evaluation programme.

Successfully drilled the final five well evaluation programme, including three vertical wells, two of which were intercepted by lateral wells, including Mahalo's first dual lateral well, Struan 3.

The Mira 6/2 horizontal - vertical well combination was concluded during July 2018 reaching a maximum gas rate of 1.4 mmscf/d, exceeding expectations whilst peaking at a water rate of only 150 bwpd.

Following a successful 2019, Comet Ridge Limited is very well placed to take advantage of the tight east coast gas market. Comet Ridge's goal is that by the end of the 2020 financial year to have Mahalo and Albany projects progressing for development, as well as Galilee coal seam gas and possibly Gunnedah significantly progressed along the appraisal pathway.

Comet Ridge's ATP 1191 Mahalo Project is located in the Denison Trough, approximately 240km west of Gladstone in the southern Bowen Basin and covers an area of 911km2. The project is located just 14km (to the east) or 65km (to the north) from infrastructure connecting it to the East Coast market and Gladstone LNG export terminals. Comet Ridge has a 40% interest in Mahalo, with both Santos QNT Pty Ltd (Santos) and APLNG Pty Ltd (APLNG) holding 30% each. Origin is the upstream operator for APLNG.

Comet Ridge has entered into a Joint Venture with Vintage. Vintage has the right to earn up to 30% interest in the sandstone "Deeps" and is continuing to earn their remaining 15% interest at 30 June 2019.

Comet Ridge has interests in four permits in the Bowen and Galilee Basins in Queensland, and three in the Gunnedah Basin in New South Wales. Comet Ridge is in the process of surrendering its 100% interest in PMP 50100 in New Zealand. This is currently being processed by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals.

Comet Ridge Limited - Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2019

Figure 3 - Map showing the location of PLA 1082 Humboldt and PLA 1083 Mahalo, which cover the Initial Development Area

Evaluation Drilling - During the year, Comet Ridge as Exploration Agent for Santos, planned and successfully drilled a five well appraisal drilling programme in the Mahalo Gas Project, within budget and with zero injuries and zero environmental incidents. The five well programme included three

vertical wells and two lateral wells, including Mahalo's first dual lateral well at Struan 3.

Production Testing - The wells drilled in the evaluation programme were specifically positioned to test the shallower and deeper limits of the field to help define the initial development area. From this drilling programme we have now defined the development area and we have confirmed key reservoir parameters ahead of development planning.

Initial Development Plan (IDP) - Towards the end of the financial year, the Mahalo Joint Venture reached agreement on a number of elements of the IDP, namely:

The initial development will be a series of mostly dual lateral wells, intersecting with vertical production wells;

Initial development will target the Castor and Pollux Seams in the northern part of the field in the shallower coal sections. The Aries and Orion Seams will not be targeted in the IDP;

The modular gas plant (water treatment, dehydration and flare) is likely to be sized for 80 TJ/d gas capacity. Given the modular design, the plant could be expanded beyond 80 TJ/d at a later time;

A modular compression concept will be implemented. Installed compression is expected to be initially 40 to 60 TJ/d with room for expansion;

The approximate 65km pipeline connection to the two available export pipelines to the south would be sized with a capacity up to 120 TJ/d; and

The joint venture has agreed to a final investment decision (FID) date of June 2020.

Comet Ridge's field development planning work, conducted during the latter part of 2017, considered a large vertical well development over a large part of the Mahalo Block. This included approximately 200 producing wells and an initial offtake rate of 50 to 60 TJ/d. The production well count in the latest IDP is approximately half of what was originally contemplated by Comet Ridge in 2017. Optimisation of the IDP will continue within the Mahalo Joint Venture over the coming months, leading to FID in June 2020, and given the modular approach to the development, it is Comet Ridge's view that first gas to market should be achieved before the end of 2021.

Galilee Basin Permits

Comet Ridge has a large acreage position of 9,685km2 in the eastern part of the Galilee Basin. This acreage contains (gross) 2,287 PJ of 3C Contingent Resources, which have been independently certified at two stratigraphic levels. These comprise sandstone or "Deeps" (from a depth of approximately 2500m) in the Albany structure and also coal seam gas (CSG) or "Shallows" in the Gunn project area (from a depth to approximately 1000m). In November 2017, Comet Ridge and Vintage Energy Limited ("Vintage") signed a Joint Venture Agreement, which sees Vintage earn up to a 30% interest in the Galilee

"Deeps" Joint Venture (GDJV).