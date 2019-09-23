Comet Ridge : 24 Sep 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well

Galilee Basin Drilling Update - Albany 2 Well

Production casing being run in Albany 2

Rig expected to commence mobilising to Albany 1 on Thursday

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at the Albany 2 well in the Galilee Basin. The well is being drilled as part of the Galilee Deeps Joint Venture (GDJV) 2019 drilling programme with Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN).

Since the last drilling update to the ASX on 17 September 2019, fishing operations to retrieve the logging tool down the wellbore has resulted in the partial recovery of the tool, with the remainder to be left below the production casing. This casing is currently being run and expected to be cemented tomorrow.

Once the rig is released from Albany 2 the rig will commence the move to the Albany 1 site to side-track the Albany 1 well. Once drilled and logged, production casing will also be run in Albany 1ST in preparation for the stimulation and testing of both Albany 1ST and Albany 2. Condor Energy Services Pty Ltd has been contracted to perform the stimulation of both wells, after which well testing will occur.

Figure 1 - Roughnecks at work on Ensign Rig 932 at Albany 2

