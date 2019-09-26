Comet Ridge : 27 Sep 2019 Appendix 4G

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
period above. We have disclosed …
of the period above. We have disclosed …4
1.5
A listed entity should:
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with
☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
(a)
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the
paragraph (a):
|
Statement OR
|
board or a relevant committee of the board to set
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to
|
☐ at [insert location]
is therefore not applicable
assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress
|
in achieving them;
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:
|
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
☒ at: https://www.cometridge.com.au/corporate-governance/
|
(c)
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by
|
the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our
|
the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance
|
diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
|
with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards
|
achieving them and either:
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the
☐ at [insert location]
|
board, in senior executive positions and across the
|
whole organisation (including how the entity has defined
|
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
|
"senior executive" for these purposes); or
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender
|
Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under
|
that Act.
1.6
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
Statement OR
|
performance of the board, its committees and individual
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
directors; and
|
is therefore not applicable
|
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
period in accordance with that process.
|
☐ at [insert location]
1.7
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
Statement OR
|
performance of its senior executives; and
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
is therefore not applicable
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
period in accordance with that process.
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
