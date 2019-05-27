Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Comet Ridge Ltd.    COI   AU000000COI3

COMET RIDGE LTD.

(COI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comet Ridge : 28 May 2019 Galilee Deeps JV Operational Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

28 May 2019

Galilee Deeps JV - Operational Update

  • Wellsite construction at Albany 2 nearly completed
  • Condor Energy Services selected as the preferred contractor for the stimulation of Albany 1 and Albany 2

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an operational update in respect to the Galilee Deeps JV (GDJV) and in particular the 2019 Albany drilling programme.

Drilling Programme Preparations

As previously reported, unseasonably heavy rainfall during February and March led to the suspension of wellsite construction activity, which in turn has delayed the drilling rig's mobilisation. Construction activities resumed on 7 May and it is expected this work will be finalised before the end of this week. With the heavy rainfall, the gravel/dirt access roads into the Albany project area were also impacted and have been drying out since then. The roads are now almost sufficiently dry to allow the movement of the rig equipment.

Image 1 & 2 show water over a road in the area affected by rainfall and drilling pad construction activity.

Ensign Rig 932 will first mobilise from Moomba (where it is currently stacked) to the Albany 2 wellsite when the roads have dried sufficiently. It is envisaged, provided no further rainfall occurs, that the rig move will begin in early to mid-June. It is estimated that it will to take two weeks until the rig is fully rigged up on the Albany 2 pad and is ready to spud.

Following the drilling of Albany 2, the rig will move to the Albany 1 location where the well drilled in mid- 2018 to 2595 metres, will be re-entered and side-tracked, in order to drill the entire Lake Galilee Sandstone sequence and run casing for future stimulation.

Comet Ridge Limited

T: +61 7 3221 3661

E: comet@cometridge.com.au

410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000

ABN 47 106 092 577

F: +61 7 3221 3668

W: www.cometridge.com.au

GPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001

Comet Ridge Limited

Stimulation Planning

Planning preparations for the stimulation programme for Albany 1 and Albany 2 (Figure 1) are well underway. The Joint Venture is pleased to advise that Condor Energy Services Ltd has been selected as the preferred provider of the stimulation services which includes pressure pumping, wireline services and coiled tubing.

Condor is a specialised services provider specifically focussed on the stimulation sector in Australia and New Zealand and have been successfully providing these services since 2014.

Timing for this activity is dependent upon when the drilling programme starts, as much of the data acquired during drilling will feed into the stimulation designs for both Albany 1 and Albany 2. At this stage, it is estimated that the stimulation work will be undertaken late in Q3 2019 with production testing to follow.

Figure 1 - Regional map of the Galilee Permits, showing the Albany Structure with the Albany 1 and 2 Well Locations

The Deeps JV comprises Comet Ridge (85%) which is also the operator of the GDJV, along with Vintage Energy Limited (15%). Vintage will be increasing its share of the GDJV to 30% this year, following the already completed Koburra 2D seismic programme, the drilling of Albany 2 and completing of Albany 1.

Stephen Rodgers

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Tor McCaul

Peter Harding-Smith

Comet Ridge Limited

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

tor.mccaul@cometridge.com.au

peter.harding-

COMET RIDGE LIMITED

+61 7 3221 3661

smith@cometridge.com.au

+61 7 3221 3661

Comet Ridge Limited

T: +61 7 3221 3661

E: comet@cometridge.com.au

410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000

ABN 47 106 092 577

F: +61 7 3221 3668

W: www.cometridge.com.au

GPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001

Comet Ridge Limited

2 of 3

COMET RIDGE LIMITED - OVERVIEW

Comet Ridge Limited has a 40% interest in the Mahalo Coal Seam Gas (CSG) project located in ATP 1191 in Queensland's Bowen Basin. The Company is currently acting as agent for the Exploration Operator to manage work in the block. The Company also holds a 70% effective interest (consequent on the successful Farm-in of Vintage Energy Limited) in the Albany conventional gas project and 100% in the Gunn CSG project in the Galilee Basin (ATP 743, ATP 744 and ATP 1015). The Company also has CSG equity of 29.55%, 59.09% and 68.42% respectively in PEL 6, PEL 427 and PEL 428 in the Gunnedah Basin in New South Wales. Gas resources have been certified by independent professional certifiers at several projects, and gas reserves were certified in 2014 and expanded in 2015 and 2018 for the Mahalo project. The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: COI) and is based in Brisbane. The Board and Management are experienced in establishing and developing energy projects. Comet Ridge's early entry into well-located exploration areas, has allowed shareholders to gain substantial leverage into the considerable upside value potential associated with exploration success.

Comet Ridge Limited

T: +61 7 3221 3661

E: comet@cometridge.com.au

410 Queen St, Brisbane, Qld, 4000

ABN 47 106 092 577

F: +61 7 3221 3668

W: www.cometridge.com.au

GPO Box 798, Brisbane, Qld, 4001

Comet Ridge Limited

3 of 3

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMET RIDGE LTD.
08:14pCOMET RIDGE : 28 May 2019 Galilee Deeps JV Operational Update
PU
02/04VINTAGE ENERGY & C : met Ridge Contract Rig for Galilee Basin Deeps JV
AQ
02/01VINTAGE ENERGY : Galilee Basin Deeps joint venture contracts drilling rig
AQ
01/31VINTAGE ENERGY : Comet Ridge Contracts Rig For Galilee Basin Deeps JV
AQ
2018COMET RIDGE : Mahalo Gas Project, Sirius Road 1 Vertical Well Drilled
AQ
2018VINTAGE ENERGY : Completes Acquisition of 15% Interest in Galilee 'Deeps'
AQ
2018VINTAGE ENERGY LTD : - Stage 2 of Galilee Basin farm-in program to commence in e..
AQ
2018COMET RIDGE : Completion of Institutional Placement
AQ
2018COMET RIDGE : Request for trading halt
AQ
2018COMET RIDGE : Mahalo Gas Purchase Option Extended and Modified
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -5,30 M
Net income 2019 -2,30 M
Finance 2019 12,7 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 87,3x
Capitalization 207 M
Chart COMET RIDGE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Comet Ridge Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMET RIDGE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,60  AUD
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tor McCaul Managing Director & Executive Director
James Allan Vincent McKay Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Aaskow Chief Operating Officer
Peter Harding-Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Swaby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET RIDGE LTD.-12.31%144
CNOOC LTD7.24%74 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.96%67 675
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.06%50 581
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 989
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.21%36 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About