Comet Ridge : 28 May 2019 Galilee Deeps JV Operational Update

Galilee Deeps JV - Operational Update

Wellsite construction at Albany 2 nearly completed

Condor Energy Services selected as the preferred contractor for the stimulation of Albany 1 and Albany 2

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) is pleased to provide an operational update in respect to the Galilee Deeps JV (GDJV) and in particular the 2019 Albany drilling programme.

Drilling Programme Preparations

As previously reported, unseasonably heavy rainfall during February and March led to the suspension of wellsite construction activity, which in turn has delayed the drilling rig's mobilisation. Construction activities resumed on 7 May and it is expected this work will be finalised before the end of this week. With the heavy rainfall, the gravel/dirt access roads into the Albany project area were also impacted and have been drying out since then. The roads are now almost sufficiently dry to allow the movement of the rig equipment.

Image 1 & 2 show water over a road in the area affected by rainfall and drilling pad construction activity.

Ensign Rig 932 will first mobilise from Moomba (where it is currently stacked) to the Albany 2 wellsite when the roads have dried sufficiently. It is envisaged, provided no further rainfall occurs, that the rig move will begin in early to mid-June. It is estimated that it will to take two weeks until the rig is fully rigged up on the Albany 2 pad and is ready to spud.

Following the drilling of Albany 2, the rig will move to the Albany 1 location where the well drilled in mid- 2018 to 2595 metres, will be re-entered and side-tracked, in order to drill the entire Lake Galilee Sandstone sequence and run casing for future stimulation.

