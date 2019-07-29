Comet Ridge : 30 Jul 2019 Galilee Basin Drilling Update – Albany 2 Well Spuds

The 2018 gas flow from Albany 1 is significant as it represents the first measured gas flow from the Lake Galilee Sandstone reservoir in the Galilee Basin. The results from Albany 1 are very encouraging and the GDJV will finish drilling the full reservoir section at Albany 1, after the Albany 2 well has been drilled.

The drilling of Albany 2 will be the first of a firm two well programme, designed to evaluate the reservoir flow potential of the Lake Galilee Sandstone as encountered in previous conventional exploration wells in the tenure area. The primary objective of the well is to determine the presence of hydrocarbons in the Lake Galilee Sandstone reservoir section in the southeast culmination of the Albany Structure and test the ability to obtain commercial gas flow rates through hydraulic stimulation. The secondary objective of the well is to acquire data (core, logging, pressure data) required for geomechanical and reservoir modelling in designing an optimised stimulation program for development.

Albany 2 will be conventionally drilled to the top of the Lake Galilee Sandstone and then cored through the reservoir interval. Figure 2 is a recent photograph of Ensign Rig 932.

Figure 2 - Ensign Rig 932 on site at Albany 2

Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul, said whilst the unusually heavy wet season earlier this year had been great for local landholders, it had caused a much later start to the Comet-Vintage drilling programme than initially had been planned.

He noted that the drilling programme this year was designed around a mud-based drilling system, rather than the nitrogen-based system that was used last year. He said that whilst this would mean instant gas flow rate information was not available, the mud-based system allowed much better evaluation of the reservoir section through coring and logging, which would provide critical information about the reservoir when considering any development. This drilling programme (in the third quarter) would be followed by a stimulation programme (in the fourth quarter) which was intended to provide gas flow information from both wells.

