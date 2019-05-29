Comet Ridge : 30 May 2019 MOU with APA for Gas Transportation Services from the Galilee Basin

APA's proposed route to market will also allow for gas to be supplied to the large mining projects planned for the Galilee.

Comet Ridge Managing Director, Tor McCaul, said "Given the huge potential of the Galilee basin and the desperate need for new gas supplies in Eastern Australia, it is important to start detailing how these gas resources can be brought to customers. Comet and Vintage's combined resources aim to provide customers with clean energy gas at prices that are competitive, provide jobs in regional Queensland plus royalty and tax revenue to State and Federal Governments. APA's Pipeline will be an enabler for our ambition."

APA's Managing Director, Mick McCormack said "We are pleased to be progressing to the next stage of work with Comet Ridge and Vintage to enable the development of the Galilee Basin as a new source of gas for Australia's east coast.

"APA continues to work collaboratively with gas producers in the Galilee and Bowen basins to enable gas resources to be connected to market. The interconnected nature of APA's East Coast Grid will enable producers such as Comet Ridge and Vintage, to explore opportunities to market their gas in domestic and international gas markets. APA's infrastructure continues to pro-actively connect more gas resources with gas markets to meet the needs of customers."

Comet Ridge and Vintage continue to invest in the Galilee Basin Deeps Joint Venture. Following the 336 km 2D Koburra seismic acquisition programme undertaken earlier this year, Comet and Vintage are currently finalising wellsite construction activities and expect to mobilise the Ensign 932 drilling rig in the coming weeks to drill the Albany 2 appraisal well, as well as deepen and complete the Albany 1 well.

Separately, Comet Ridge is making good progress in improving its understanding of the significant potential of its Galilee Coal Seam Gas position, with over 1.8 tcf of 3C Contingent Resources already certified1.

1. The contingent gas resource estimates for ATP 744 provided in this statement were originally released to the Market in the Company's announcement of 25 November 2010, and were estimated using the deterministic method with the estimate of contingent resources for ATP 744 not having been adjusted for commercial risk.

