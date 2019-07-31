Comet Ridge : 31 Jul 2019 June 2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly report
Name of entity
COMET RIDGE LIMITED
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
47 106 092 577
30 June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
1.
Cash flows related to operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for:
(a)
exploration & evaluation
(3,252)
(12,470)
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
(292)
(1,380)
(e) administration and corporate costs (includes GST paid on
transaction costs for financing activities and funds to be
reimbursed by JV partners)
(273)
(1,444)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
109
308
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
-
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Research and development refunds
-
-
1.8
Other - JV recoveries
523
(52)
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(3,185)
(15,038)
2.
Cash flows related to investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) Property, plant and equipment
(98)
(153)
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d) other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
-
(a) Property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d) other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (Restricted cash term deposits)
(12)
(27)
2.6
Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities
(110)
(180)
3.
Cash flows related to financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
17 417
3.2
Proceeds from sale of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
-
(748)
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
-
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
(12 months)
$A'000
$A'000
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities
-
16 669
4. Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter
16 293
11 547
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
(3,185)
(15,038)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
(110)
(180)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
-
16 669
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
-
-
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
12 998
12 998
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts.
5.1
Bank balances
12 998
16 293
5.2
Call Deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6
above)
12 998
16 293
Current quarter
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to the parties included in item 1.2
154
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
-
6.3 Explanation necessary for an understanding of the transactions in items 6.1 and 6.2 Directors' fees
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to the parties included in item 1.2
-
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Explanation necessary for an understanding of the transactions in items 7.1 and 7.2
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position.
at quarter end
quarter end
$A'000
$A'000
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (please specify)
Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
3 500
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production
-
9.4
Staff Costs
350
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
300
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
-
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
4 150
10.
Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b)
Tenement
Nature of
Interest at beginning
Interest at end of
above)
reference and
interest
of quarter
quarter
location
10.1
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum
tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum
tenements acquired or increased
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here :
Date: 31/07/2019
(Director/Company secretary)
Print Name:
Stephen Rodgers
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of,AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.