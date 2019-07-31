Log in
COMET RIDGE LTD.

(COI)
Comet Ridge : 31 Jul 2019 June 2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report

07/31/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Name of entity

COMET RIDGE LIMITED

AB

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

47 106 092 577

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows related to operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for:

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(3,252)

(12,470)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(292)

(1,380)

(e) administration and corporate costs (includes GST paid on

transaction costs for financing activities and funds to be

reimbursed by JV partners)

(273)

(1,444)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

109

308

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other - JV recoveries

523

(52)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(3,185)

(15,038)

2.

Cash flows related to investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) Property, plant and equipment

(98)

(153)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

-

(a) Property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (Restricted cash term deposits)

(12)

(27)

2.6

Net cash from/ (used in) investing activities

(110)

(180)

3.

Cash flows related to financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

17 417

3.2

Proceeds from sale of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

-

(748)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

-

-

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

(12 months)

$A'000

$A'000

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities

-

16 669

4. Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter

16 293

11 547

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

(3,185)

(15,038)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

(110)

(180)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

-

16 669

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

-

-

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12 998

12 998

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts.

5.1

Bank balances

12 998

16 293

5.2

Call Deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6

above)

12 998

16 293

Current quarter

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to the parties included in item 1.2

154

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

-

6.3 Explanation necessary for an understanding of the transactions in items 6.1 and 6.2 Directors' fees

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to the parties included in item 1.2

-

  1. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  2. Explanation necessary for an understanding of the transactions in items 7.1 and 7.2

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position.

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

3 500

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff Costs

350

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

300

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

4 150

10.

Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b)

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at beginning

Interest at end of

above)

reference and

interest

of quarter

quarter

location

10.1

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum

tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum

tenements acquired or increased

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here :

Date: 31/07/2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print Name:

Stephen Rodgers

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

Comet Ridge Limited published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 0,00 M
EBIT 2019 -4,46 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 13,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -37,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -53,0x
EV / Sales2019 358 883x
EV / Sales2020 90,0x
Capitalization 193 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Last Close Price 0,27  AUD
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tor McCaul Managing Director & Executive Director
James Allan Vincent McKay Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Aaskow Chief Operating Officer
Peter Harding-Smith Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Swaby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMET RIDGE LTD.-15.38%137
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 871
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.55%66 065
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.32%49 943
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.06%39 266
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.06%37 198
