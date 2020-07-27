Log in
Comfort USA : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

07/27/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Quality People. Building Solutions.

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

NYSE: FIX

July 28, 2020

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements and information in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historic in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") concerning future developments and their effect on the Company. While the Company's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates. All comments concerning the Company's expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on the Company's forecasts for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Company's forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual future results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the use of incorrect estimates for bidding a fixed-price contract; undertaking contractual commitments that exceed the Company's labor resources; failing to perform contractual obligations efficiently enough to maintain profitability; national or regional weakness in construction activity and economic conditions; the Company's business being negatively affected by health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; financial difficulties affecting projects, vendors, customers, or subcontractors; the Company's backlog failing to translate into actual revenue or profits; failure of third party subcontractors and suppliers to complete work as anticipated; difficulty in obtaining or increased costs associated with bonding and insurance; impairment to goodwill; errors in the Company's percentage-of- completion method of accounting; the result of competition in the Company's markets; the Company's decentralized management structure; material failure to comply with varying state and local laws, regulations or requirements; debarment from bidding on or performing government contracts; shortages of labor and specialty building materials; retention of key management; seasonal fluctuations in the demand for HVAC systems; the imposition of past and future liability from environmental, safety, and health regulations including the inherent risk associated with self-insurance; adverse litigation results; an increase in our effective tax rate; a cyber security breach; and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from its projected results, please see its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this presentation are not measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). They should not be considered a replacement for GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures appearing in these slides are identified in the footnote. See the Appendices for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q2 2020 Financial Results Highlights

Q2 Revenue increased $93.2 million to $743.5 million compared to Q2 2019

Gross Profit was 19.6% vs. 18.5% in Q2 2019

SG&A increased $0.5 million to $85.0 million or 11.4% of revenue vs. $84.5 million or 13.0% of revenue in Q2 2019

EPS was $1.08 per diluted share

Q2 2020 Cash Flow from Operations was $141.9 million

Q2 2020 Backlog of $1.53 billion

2

Key Financial Data - Income Statement - QTD

($ Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30

Variance

2020

2019

$

%

Revenue

$

743,468

100.0%

$

650,302

100.0%

$

93,166

14.3%

Cost of Services

597,773

80.4%

530,286

81.5%

67,487

12.7%

Gross Profit

145,695

19.6%

120,016

18.5%

25,679

21.4%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

85,045

11.4%

84,506

13.0%

539

0.6%

Gain on Sale of Assets

(312)

0.0%

(192)

0.0%

(120)

62.5%

Operating Income

$

60,962

8.2%

$

35,702

5.5%

$

25,260

70.8%

Net Income

$

39,495

5.3%

$

24,173

3.7%

$

15,322

63.4%

Diluted EPS

$

1.08

$

0.65

$

0.43

66.2%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

78,733

10.6%

$

49,805

7.7%

$

28,928

58.1%

  1. See Slide 11 for GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

3

2020 YTD Financial Results Highlights

2020 YTD Revenue increased $254.8 million to $1.44 billion compared to the same period in 2019

Gross Profit was 18.2% vs. 19.1% in the same period in 2019

SG&A increased $14.6 million to $178.0 million or 12.3% of revenue vs. $163.4 million or 13.7% of revenue in the same period in 2019

EPS was $1.55 per diluted share

2020 YTD Cash Flow from Operations was $163.8 million

4

Key Financial Data - Income Statement - YTD

($ Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30

Variance

2020

2019

$

%

Revenue

$

1,443,599

100.0%

$

1,188,775

100.0%

$

254,824

21.4%

Cost of Services

1,180,811

81.8%

962,094

80.9%

218,717

22.7%

Gross Profit

262,788

18.2%

226,681

19.1%

36,107

15.9%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

177,969

12.3%

163,411

13.7%

14,558

8.9%

Gain on Sale of Assets

(866)

-0.1%

(411)

0.0%

(455)

110.7%

Operating Income

$

85,685

5.9%

$

63,681

5.4%

$

22,004

34.6%

Net Income

$

57,211

4.0%

$

44,039

3.7%

$

13,172

29.9%

Diluted EPS

$

1.55

$

1.18

$

0.37

31.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

115,593

8.0%

$

88,289

7.4%

$

27,304

30.9%

  1. See Slide 11 for GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

5

Key Financial Data - Balance Sheet

($ Millions)

6/30/2020

12/31/2019

(Unaudited)

Cash

$

53.3

$

50.8

Working Capital

$

111.0

$

182.2

Goodwill

$

420.8

$

332.4

Intangible Assets, Net

$

210.2

$

160.0

Total Debt

$

231.5

$

226.1

Equity

$

628.4

$

585.3

6

Backlog

($ Millions) (Unaudited)

$1,600

$1,602

$1,400

$1,531

$1,200

$1,000

$1,166

$800

$948

$600

$758

$712

$763

$598

$630

$618

$604

$400

$508

`

$200

$0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q2 20

7

YTD Revenue by Type of Customer

2.6%

8.7%

2.7%

16.6%

Education

Healthcare

10.5%

Government

13.5%

Industrial

Office Buildings

Retail / Restaurants / Entertainment

5.5%

Multi-Family / Residential

39.9%

Other

8

Revenue by Activity Type

YTD 2020

FY 2019

7.6%

8.9%

12.3%

30.3%

14.9%

29.9%

50.2%

45.9%

New Construction Existing Building Construction Service Projects Service Calls, Maintenance & Monitoring

9

APPENDIX

10

Appendix I - GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

($ Thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income

$

39,495

$

24,173

$

57,211

$

44,039

Provision for Income Taxes

15,070

6,933

21,821

13,866

Other Income, net

-

(149)

(25)

(164)

Changes in the Fair Value of Contingent

Earn-out Obligations

3,871

1,762

1,599

1,920

Interest Expense, net

2,526

2,983

5,079

4,020

Gain on Sale of Assets

(312)

(192)

(866)

(411)

Depreciation and Amortization

18,083

14,295

30,774

25,019

Adjusted EBITDA

$

78,733

$

49,805

$

115,593

$

88,289

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income, provision for income taxes, other income, net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity's financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss), or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

11

Appendix II - GAAP Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow

($ Thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash from Operating Activities

$

141,866

$

25,609

$

163,786

$

26,600

Purchases of Property and Equipment

(7,042)

(6,836)

(14,539)

(15,680)

Proceeds from Sales of Property and Equipment

688

275

1,378

632

Free Cash Flow

$

135,512

$

19,048

$

150,625

$

11,552

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity's financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

12

Disclaimer

Comfort Systems USA Inc. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 20:50:07 UTC
