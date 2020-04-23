Comfort USA : Systems USA Announces First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Monday, April 27, 2020.

To participate in the call, dial 1-888-713-4213 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and enter 43741325 as the conference passcode. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investors tab after first quarter 2020 results are released.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 142 locations in 116 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

