Comfort USA : Systems USA Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

02/18/2020

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter 2019 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

To participate in the call, dial 1-888-713-4218 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and enter 70814887 as the conference passcode. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investors tab after fourth quarter 2019 results are released.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 134 locations in 115 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 597 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 1 799 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,50  $
Last Close Price 49,15  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Myers Chairman
William George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy D. Jones Vice President-Information Technology
Herman E. Bulls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.-1.40%1 799
ATLAS COPCO AB0.75%45 098
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.87%40 867
FANUC CORPORATION4.02%36 374
INGERSOLL-RAND10.25%34 925
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.92%27 192
