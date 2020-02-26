Log in
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

(FIX)
News 
News

Comfort USA : Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend

02/26/2020 | 04:44pm EST

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, which is a $0.005 increase from the Company’s most recent dividend, on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. common stock. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 134 locations in 115 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 597 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 688 M
Chart COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,50  $
Last Close Price 46,13  $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Myers Chairman
William George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy D. Jones Vice President-Information Technology
Herman E. Bulls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.-3.69%1 688
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.66%40 556
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.30%38 076
FANUC CORPORATION1.17%33 992
INGERSOLL-RAND3.83%32 902
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.32%24 964
