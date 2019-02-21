Comfort USA : Systems USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, piping and controls, today announced net income of $25.2 million or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $7.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted for the remeasurement of net deferred tax assets for the corporate tax rate reduction of $9.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, were $0.45 per diluted share. The Company reported revenue of $588.4 million in the current quarter, as compared to $461.1 million in 2017. The Company reported free cash flow of $74.6 million in the current quarter, as compared to $30.3 million in 2017. Backlog as of December 31, 2018 was $1.17 billion as compared to $1.25 billion as of September 30, 2018 and $948.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are happy to report record annual and fourth quarter free cash flow, revenue and earnings per share. Revenue increased by 28% since the fourth quarter of 2017, and quarterly earnings per share increased sharply over the same period. During the fourth quarter we had positive free cash flow of approximately $74.6 million, a result that reflects fantastic focus and execution by our field teams in each of the markets we serve.”

The Company reported net income of $112.9 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $55.3 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in 2017. Earnings in the first quarter of 2018 included a $0.07 per diluted share increase due to a discrete tax item. Earnings in the second quarter of 2018 included an $0.08 per diluted share benefit from a legal settlement. Earnings in the first quarter of 2017 included a goodwill impairment of $0.02 per diluted share. Earnings per share for 2017, adjusted for the fourth quarter remeasurement of net deferred tax assets discussed above and the first quarter goodwill impairment, were $1.74 per diluted share. The Company also reported revenue of $2.18 billion, as compared to $1.79 billion in 2017. Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $121.6 million, as compared to $80.0 million in 2017.

Mr. Lane concluded, “Our operations achieved unprecedented success in 2018, with annual earnings per share growing by more than 60% from 2017 to 2018. In 2018, we benefited from favorable tax rate changes; however, our pre-tax income was also up markedly, increasing by 47.3% as a result of improving execution and strong same store growth. In light of our substantial increase in backlog compared to the end of 2017, and given our perception that industry conditions continue to be strong, we believe that we are well positioned for continued success in 2019.”

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and position on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The call-in number for this conference call is 1-888-339-2688, and enter 55116829 as the passcode. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investor tab. A replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website on the next business day following the call.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 128 locations in 114 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited) 2018 % 2017 % 2018 % 2017 % Revenue $ 588,359 100.0 % $ 461,072 100.0 % $ 2,182,879 100.0 % $ 1,787,922 100.0 % Cost of services 470,184 79.9 % 367,341 79.7 % 1,736,600 79.6 % 1,421,641 79.5 % Gross profit 118,175 20.1 % 93,731 20.3 % 446,279 20.4 % 366,281 20.5 % SG&A 80,458 13.7 % 70,033 15.2 % 296,986 13.6 % 266,586 14.9 % Goodwill impairment — — — — — — 1,105 0.1 % Gain on sale of assets (315 ) (0.1 )% (206 ) — (945 ) — (670 ) — Operating income 38,032 6.5 % 23,904 5.2 % 150,238 6.9 % 99,260 5.6 % Interest expense, net (1,089 ) (0.2 )% (749 ) (0.2 )% (3,637 ) (0.2 )% (3,086 ) (0.2 )% Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (2,559 ) (0.4 )% 1,870 0.4 % (2,066 ) (0.1 )% 3,715 0.2 % Other income (expense) 79 — 992 0.2 % 4,141 0.2 % 1,049 — Income before income taxes 34,463 5.9 % 26,017 5.6 % 148,676 6.8 % 100,938 5.6 % Provision for income taxes 9,307 18,478 35,773 45,666 Net income $ 25,156 4.3 % $ 7,539 1.6 % $ 112,903 5.2 % $ 55,272 3.1 % Income per share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.20 $ 3.03 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.20 $ 3.00 $ 1.47 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 37,102 37,232 37,202 37,239 Diluted 37,467 37,626 37,592 37,672

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 % 2017 % 2018 % 2017 % Net income $ 25,156 $ 7,539 $ 112,903 $ 55,272 Provision for income taxes 9,307 18,478 35,773 45,666 Other expense (income), net (79 ) (992 ) (4,141 ) (1,049 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 2,559 (1,870 ) 2,066 (3,715 ) Interest expense, net 1,089 749 3,637 3,086 Gain on sale of assets (315 ) (206 ) (945 ) (670 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 1,105 Depreciation and amortization 11,957 10,120 42,689 37,456 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,674 8.4 % $ 33,818 7.3 % $ 191,982 8.8 % $ 137,151 7.7 %

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,620 $ 36,542 Billed accounts receivable, net 481,366 382,867 Unbilled accounts receivable 37,180 — Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 10,213 30,116 Other current assets 35,321 39,832 Total current assets 609,700 489,357 Property and equipment, net 99,618 87,591 Goodwill 235,182 200,584 Identifiable intangible assets, net 95,275 76,044 Other noncurrent assets 22,789 27,544 Total assets $ 1,062,564 $ 881,120 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,279 $ 613 Accounts payable 176,167 132,011 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 130,986 106,005 Other current liabilities 156,626 135,099 Total current liabilities 467,058 373,728 Long-term debt 73,639 59,926 Other long-term liabilities 23,820 29,521 Total liabilities 564,517 463,175 Total stockholders’ equity 498,047 417,945 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,062,564 $ 881,120

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 79,188 $ 48,398 $ 147,190 $ 114,090 Investing activities $ (9,441 ) $ (18,062 ) $ (95,710 ) $ (128,968 ) Financing activities $ (43,375 ) $ (23,290 ) $ (42,402 ) $ 19,346 Free cash flow: Cash from operating activities $ 79,188 $ 48,398 $ 147,190 $ 114,090 Purchases of property and equipment (5,209 ) (18,637 ) (27,268 ) (35,467 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 621 575 1,698 1,359 Free cash flow $ 74,600 $ 30,336 $ 121,620 $ 79,982

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

