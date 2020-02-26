Comfort USA : Systems USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) today reported results for the fourth quarter and annual period ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income was $34.1 million or $0.92 per diluted share, as compared to $25.2 million or $0.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 included an approximate $0.08 per diluted share benefit due to insurance proceeds related to the ransomware incident from April 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $719.6 million compared to $588.4 million in 2018. The Company reported free cash flow of $33.9 million in the current quarter compared to $74.6 million in 2018.

Backlog as of December 31, 2019 was $1.60 billion as compared to $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2019 and $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2018. On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $1.36 billion as of December 31, 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $114.3 million, or $3.08 per diluted share, as compared to $112.9 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, in 2018. Earnings in the first quarter of 2018 included a $0.07 per diluted share increase due to a discrete tax item. Earnings in the second quarter of 2018 included an $0.08 per diluted share benefit from a legal settlement. Revenue for 2019 was $2.62 billion compared to $2.18 billion in 2018. Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $112.4 million compared to $121.6 million in 2018.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We finished 2019 on a very positive note, with earnings per share that significantly exceeded the fourth quarter of 2018. Our backlog shows strong absolute and same store increases from a year ago. We are also happy to report that our Walker Engineering acquisition finished 2019 with an impressive fourth quarter performance. Additionally, this month we welcomed Starr Electric to the Comfort Systems USA family, further strengthening our electrical segment. Starr has complementary capabilities in one of our strongest markets, and we believe that combination will allow us to achieve important synergy. Starr also allows us to add new capabilities in our industry-leading modular and off-site construction business.”

Mr. Lane concluded, “In 2019 our teams were able to achieve record earnings per share, even surpassing the extraordinary results they achieved in 2018. We believe that the outlook for our industry continues to trend at high levels, and, as a result, we expect continued strength and strong profitability in 2020.”

— Financial tables follow —

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited) 2019 % 2018 % 2019 % 2018 % Revenue $ 719,584 100.0 % $ 588,359 100.0 % $ 2,615,277 100.0 % $ 2,182,879 100.0 % Cost of services 587,024 81.6 % 470,184 79.9 % 2,113,334 80.8 % 1,736,600 79.6 % Gross profit 132,560 18.4 % 118,175 20.1 % 501,943 19.2 % 446,279 20.4 % SG&A 86,588 12.0 % 80,458 13.7 % 340,005 13.0 % 296,986 13.6 % Gain on sale of assets (582) (0.1) % (315) (0.1) % (1,701) (0.1) % (945) — Operating income 46,554 6.5 % 38,032 6.5 % 163,639 6.3 % 150,238 6.9 % Interest expense, net (2,376) (0.3) % (1,089) (0.2) % (9,093) (0.3) % (3,637) (0.2) % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 933 0.1 % (2,559) (0.4) % (2,991) (0.1) % (2,066) (0.1) % Other income 20 — 79 — 187 — 4,141 0.2 % Income before income taxes 45,131 6.3 % 34,463 5.9 % 151,742 5.8 % 148,676 6.8 % Provision for income taxes 11,079 9,307 37,418 35,773 Net income $ 34,052 4.7 % $ 25,156 4.3 % $ 114,324 4.4 % $ 112,903 5.2 % Income per share Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.68 $ 3.10 $ 3.03 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.67 $ 3.08 $ 3.00 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 36,743 37,102 36,854 37,202 Diluted 37,015 37,467 37,131 37,592

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 % 2018 % 2019 % 2018 % Net income $ 34,052 $ 25,156 $ 114,324 $ 112,903 Provision for income taxes 11,079 9,307 37,418 35,773 Other income, net (20) (79) (187) (4,141) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (933) 2,559 2,991 2,066 Interest expense, net 2,376 1,089 9,093 3,637 Gain on sale of assets (582) (315) (1,701) (945) Depreciation and amortization 13,129 11,957 51,572 42,689 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,101 8.2 % $ 49,674 8.4 % $ 213,510 8.2 % $ 191,982 8.8 %

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,788 $ 45,620 Billed accounts receivable, net 619,037 481,366 Unbilled accounts receivable 55,542 37,180 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 2,736 10,213 Other current assets 62,081 35,321 Total current assets 790,184 609,700 Property and equipment, net 109,796 99,618 Goodwill 332,447 235,182 Identifiable intangible assets, net 159,974 95,275 Other noncurrent assets 112,611 22,789 Total assets $ 1,505,012 $ 1,062,564 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,817 $ 3,279 Accounts payable 196,195 176,167 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 166,918 130,986 Other current liabilities 224,067 156,626 Total current liabilities 607,997 467,058 Long-term debt, net 205,318 73,639 Other long-term liabilities 106,393 23,820 Total liabilities 919,708 564,517 Total stockholders’ equity 585,304 498,047 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,505,012 $ 1,062,564

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 42,313 $ 79,188 $ 142,028 $ 147,190 Investing activities $ (8,397) $ (9,441) $ (224,450) $ (95,710) Financing activities $ (23,491) $ (43,375) $ 87,590 $ (42,402) Free cash flow: Cash from operating activities $ 42,313 $ 79,188 $ 142,028 $ 147,190 Purchases of property and equipment (9,109) (5,209) (31,750) (27,268) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 712 621 2,159 1,698 Free cash flow $ 33,916 $ 74,600 $ 112,437 $ 121,620

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

