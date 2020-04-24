Comfort USA : Systems to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually

In response to continued public health concerns about in-person gatherings given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the board of directors of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) (the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, has determined to change the format of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time from in-person to virtual-only.

The Annual Meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by stockholders at http://www.viewproxy.com/ComfortSystemsUSA/2020/vm. In order to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders must first register for the Annual Meeting at http://www.viewproxy.com/ComfortSystemsUSA/2020/. All registrations must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2020. Once registered, stockholders must enter the password and/or Virtual Control Number provided in the confirmation of registration e-mail in order to attend the Annual Meeting. The Company has designed the format of the virtual-only Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person annual meeting, using online tools to ensure stockholder access and participation. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting only if they held shares of the Company’s common stock, $.01 par value per share, at the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date designated by the board of directors for the Annual Meeting. Stockholders can continue to vote their shares until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 18, 2020 at www.voteproxy.com, by telephone by calling toll-free 1-800-PROXIES (1-800-776-9437) in the United States or 1-718-921-8500 from foreign countries, or by mail as described in the proxy statement made available on or about April 9, 2020.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 142 locations in 116 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

