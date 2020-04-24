Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Comfort Systems USA, Inc.    FIX

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

(FIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comfort USA : Systems to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

In response to continued public health concerns about in-person gatherings given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the board of directors of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) (the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, has determined to change the format of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time from in-person to virtual-only.

The Annual Meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by stockholders at http://www.viewproxy.com/ComfortSystemsUSA/2020/vm. In order to attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders must first register for the Annual Meeting at http://www.viewproxy.com/ComfortSystemsUSA/2020/. All registrations must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2020. Once registered, stockholders must enter the password and/or Virtual Control Number provided in the confirmation of registration e-mail in order to attend the Annual Meeting. The Company has designed the format of the virtual-only Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person annual meeting, using online tools to ensure stockholder access and participation. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting only if they held shares of the Company’s common stock, $.01 par value per share, at the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date designated by the board of directors for the Annual Meeting. Stockholders can continue to vote their shares until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 18, 2020 at www.voteproxy.com, by telephone by calling toll-free 1-800-PROXIES (1-800-776-9437) in the United States or 1-718-921-8500 from foreign countries, or by mail as described in the proxy statement made available on or about April 9, 2020.

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 142 locations in 116 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
04:19pCOMFORT USA : Systems to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually
BU
04/23COMFORT USA : Systems USA Announces First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webca..
BU
04/02COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation..
AQ
03/09COMFORT USA : Systems USA Announces Acquisition
BU
03/06COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/06COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26COMFORT SYSTEMS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26COMFORT USA : SYSTEMS USA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/26COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 761 M
EBIT 2020 153 M
Net income 2020 97,3 M
Debt 2020 225 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 1 094 M
Chart COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 43,50  $
Last Close Price 29,97  $
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian E. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Myers Chairman
William George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy D. Jones Vice President-Information Technology
Herman E. Bulls Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.-39.88%1 094
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.10%43 131
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.35%33 319
FANUC CORPORATION-2.27%27 177
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.29%19 736
SANDVIK AB-20.61%18 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group