Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Command Security Corporation    MOC

COMMAND SECURITY CORPORATION (MOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

COMMAND SECURITY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Command Security Corporation - MOC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Command Security Corporation ("Command") (NYSE: MOC) to Prosegur SIS (USA), Inc., a subsidiary of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Command will receive only $2.85 in cash for each share of Command that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-moc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/command-security-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-command-security-corporation---moc-300719840.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMAND SECURITY CORPORATI
09/26COMMAND SECURITY INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
09/24COMMAND SECURITY CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation o..
BU
09/24COMMAND SECURITY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
09/20TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Amazon and Command Security
AC
09/19COMMAND SECURITY : to be bought by Spanish firm
AQ
09/18Command Security Corporation Announces Signing of Definitive Acquisition Agre..
GL
09/05COMMAND SECURITY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
08/01COMMAND SECURITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/01Command Security Corporation Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal ..
GL
07/06COMMAND SECURITY : Local Guard Services-U.S. Mission Hong Kong
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 24, 2018 
09/19Midday Gainers / Losers (09/19/2018) 
09/19PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/19/2018) 
09/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/18/2018) 
09/18Prosegur to acquire Command Security for $2.85 per share 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.