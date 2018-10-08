Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Command Security Corporation Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors (“Board”) of Command Security Corporation (“Command Security” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: MOC) related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Prosegur SIS (USA) Inc. (“Prosegur”) in a transaction announced on September 18, 2018 (the “Proposed Transaction”).

On September 18, 2018, the Board caused Command Security to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Prosegur. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Command Security will receive $2.85 in cash for each share of Command Security common stock.

On October 5, 2018, Command Security filed a preliminary proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Proposed Transaction, which recommends that Command Security’s shareholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related to the Proxy Statement, including whether the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction.

If you own common stock of Command Security and purchased any shares before September 18, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

