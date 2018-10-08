Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Command Security Corporation Buyout

Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors (“Board”) of Command Security
Corporation (“Command Security” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: MOC)
related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by
Prosegur SIS (USA) Inc. (“Prosegur”) in a transaction announced on
September 18, 2018 (the “Proposed Transaction”).
On September 18, 2018, the Board caused Command Security to enter into
an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Prosegur.
Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Command Security
will receive $2.85 in cash for each share of Command Security common
stock.
On October 5, 2018, Command Security filed a preliminary proxy statement
(“Proxy Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission in connection with the Proposed Transaction, which recommends
that Command Security’s shareholders vote in favor of the Proposed
Transaction. Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. is investigating possible violations of law related
to the Proxy Statement, including whether the Proxy Statement omits
material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction.
