Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commerce Bancshares, Inc.    CBSH

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commerce Bancshares : Bank Supports Community Education on the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 06:18pm EDT
Kansas City, MO - April 24, 2020 - Commerce Bank recently conducted a live virtual education session titled, 'Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): What it is and how it works.' The session was provided to local community groups and their members to provide information on the PPP that was passed by Congress in March, as a part of the CARES Act.

'We understand that many community groups and their members are under significant stress at this time. With additional funding to the PPP program pending from the U.S. Federal Government, we are here to help them understand the complexities of the program so that they can focus on what matters most. Commerce is prepared to assist as many customers as possible,' said Kevin Barth, chairman and chief executive officer for the Kansas City Region.

Previously with the first round of SBA PPP funding which was depleted in approximately 2 weeks, Commerce Bank secured SBA funding of approximately $1.5 billion for 4,529 customers, with median loan size of $64,000.

'Commerce Bank did an outstanding job of demystifying the SBA Paycheck Protection Program for entrepreneurs in underserved communities,' said Kevin Wilson from America's SBDC Small Business Empowerment Center.

'HEDC had been receiving calls from minority businesses seeking direction on how to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and our team relied on the SBA portal for guidance. This past week, Commerce Bank simplified the information and organized a webinar to educate their clients on the program details. The information that was presented in the webinar was simple and easy to understand - which in turn made it easier to translate the information into Spanish without overwhelming our clients who we are working with to be ready to apply for the next round of funding. We would like to thank Commerce Bank for their dedication to our community!', said Sonia Lopez Tinoco, director of community & business development for the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

About Commerce Bank

With $26.1 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of December 31, 2019

Disclaimer

Commerce Bancshares Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:17:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
06:18pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Bank Supports Community Education on the SBA's Paycheck Pr..
PU
04/15COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stoc..
BU
04/03COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Inc. Announces Change of Location of 2020 Annual Meeting o..
BU
04/03COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : to Delay First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
BU
03/05COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25COMMERCE BANCSHARES : MO/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : to Participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods W..
BU
02/07COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
01/23COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Bank and Visa Power Progressive Insurance Digital Claims P..
BU
01/22COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 313 M
EBIT 2020 507 M
Net income 2020 306 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,72x
Capitalization 6 225 M
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 53,30  $
Last Close Price 55,25  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Kemper President, CEO, COO & Director
David W. Kemper Executive Chairman
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.-18.25%6 225
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.88%272 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%250 106
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%195 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.90%189 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%134 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group