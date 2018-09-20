Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commerce Bancshares, Inc.    CBSH

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. (CBSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Commerce Bancshares : Bank Turns Business into a Learning Opportunity for UMSL Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:29pm CEST
ST. LOUIS, September 5, 2018 - Commerce Bank engaged graphic design students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis to creatively fulfill the need for a new business line website. The class, taught by Adjunct Professor Lilly Huxhold, created website prototypes promoting CommerceHealthcare™. Commerce Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Susan Bergen and Product Manager Nikki Storms visited the class to present the business requirements for the project. The students created sample layouts for their final project, and elements of their ideas were incorporated in the final design of the CommerceHealthcare™ website.

Andrew Kersten, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said, 'this partnership between UMSL's talented faculty and students and Commerce Bank is a great example of how fine arts education can benefit businesses. We're grateful to Commerce Bank for their gift and for offering this unique experience to our students, and we're looking forward to continued opportunities to collaborate.'

In appreciation of the students' work, Commerce Bank presented the UMSL Art and Design program with a donation of $1,000. Pictured left, Robert Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Commerce Bank, St. Louis Region, and Sara Foster, Executive Vice President, Talent & Corporate Administration, met with several of the students and UMSL Art and Design faculty on campus on August 20, 2018 to present the check. Foster is an alumna of UMSL and a member of the university's Chancellor's Council.

In speaking to this opportunity, Holmes said, 'UMSL is an asset to our city and region, as evidenced by these students' willingness to take on a unique challenge.' 'This collaboration represents just one of the many ways we partner with organizations in the communities we serve, and how it enriches our business in turn.'

Commerce Bank has supported healthcare organizations' financial needs for several years. With the launch of CommerceHealthcare™, Commerce Bank is further committing to addressing and anticipating the challenges healthcare organizations face. Commerce healthcare cash flow specialists combine strategic insights and robust financial solutions to help organizations achieve their goals and improve operations.

Back row, left to right: Brad Liermann (student), Igor Juste (student), Brandon Kelly (student)
Front row, left to right: Maureen Quigley (Chair, Department of Art and Design), Robert Holmes (Chairman and CEO of Commerce Bank, St. Louis Region), Jennifer McKnight (Associate Professor, Graphic Design), Elise McMindes (student), Sara Foster (Executive Vice President, Talent & Corporate Administration), Lilly Huxhold (Adjunct Professor, Department of Art and Design)

About Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank, is a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH), a $24.5 billion regional bank holding company, as of June 30, 2018. For more than 150 years, Commerce has been meeting the financial services needs of individuals and businesses. Commerce provides a full range of financial products to consumer and commercial customers, including personal banking, lending, mortgage banking, wealth management, brokerage and capital markets services. Commerce operates in approximately 330 locations in the central United States and has a nationwide presence in the commercial payments industry.

For additional information, please visit www.commercebank.com.

Disclaimer

Commerce Bancshares Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 17:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
07:29pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Bank Turns Business into a Learning Opportunity for UMSL S..
PU
09/06COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06COMMERCE BANCSHARES : MO/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/06COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Shelter Insurance® Brings Commerce Bank’s Claims Pay..
BU
07/27COMMERCE BANCSHARES : MO/ Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07/27COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stoc..
BU
07/19Today’s Free Research Reports Coverage on US Bancorp and Three More Financial..
AC
07/12CA and Commerce Bancshares jump; L Brands tumbles
AQ
07/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
07/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Ahead of executive change, Commerce Bank parent posts stro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Profits Up 40% And Still Attractive Versus Peers 
08/16COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Don't Miss This Stellar Performer 
07/27Commerce Bancshares declares $0.235 dividend 
07/13Commerce Bancshares Executing At A Very High Level 
07/12Commerce Bancshares jumps 7% as Q2 earnings rise, charge-offs decline 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 327 M
EBIT 2018 569 M
Net income 2018 412 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 17,88
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,32x
Capitalization 7 352 M
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Kemper President, CEO, COO & Director
David W. Kemper Chairman
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.23.50%7 352
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.99%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA2.34%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%275 515
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%228 757
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.