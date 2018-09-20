Commerce Bancshares : Bank Turns Business into a Learning Opportunity for UMSL Students

- Commerce Bank engaged graphic design students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis to creatively fulfill the need for a new business line website. The class, taught by Adjunct Professor Lilly Huxhold, created website prototypes promoting CommerceHealthcare™. Commerce Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Susan Bergen and Product Manager Nikki Storms visited the class to present the business requirements for the project. The students created sample layouts for their final project, and elements of their ideas were incorporated in the final design of the CommerceHealthcare™ website.

Andrew Kersten, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said, 'this partnership between UMSL's talented faculty and students and Commerce Bank is a great example of how fine arts education can benefit businesses. We're grateful to Commerce Bank for their gift and for offering this unique experience to our students, and we're looking forward to continued opportunities to collaborate.'

In appreciation of the students' work, Commerce Bank presented the UMSL Art and Design program with a donation of $1,000. Pictured left, Robert Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Commerce Bank, St. Louis Region, and Sara Foster, Executive Vice President, Talent & Corporate Administration, met with several of the students and UMSL Art and Design faculty on campus on August 20, 2018 to present the check. Foster is an alumna of UMSL and a member of the university's Chancellor's Council.

In speaking to this opportunity, Holmes said, 'UMSL is an asset to our city and region, as evidenced by these students' willingness to take on a unique challenge.' 'This collaboration represents just one of the many ways we partner with organizations in the communities we serve, and how it enriches our business in turn.'

Commerce Bank has supported healthcare organizations' financial needs for several years. With the launch of CommerceHealthcare™, Commerce Bank is further committing to addressing and anticipating the challenges healthcare organizations face. Commerce healthcare cash flow specialists combine strategic insights and robust financial solutions to help organizations achieve their goals and improve operations.

Back row, left to right: Brad Liermann (student), Igor Juste (student), Brandon Kelly (student)

Front row, left to right: Maureen Quigley (Chair, Department of Art and Design), Robert Holmes (Chairman and CEO of Commerce Bank, St. Louis Region), Jennifer McKnight (Associate Professor, Graphic Design), Elise McMindes (student), Sara Foster (Executive Vice President, Talent & Corporate Administration), Lilly Huxhold (Adjunct Professor, Department of Art and Design)

