Commerce Bancshares : Banks Offers Individualized Support to Customers Affected by Severe Weather Outbreak

Kansas City, MO - May 29, 2019 - Following a recent wave of severe weather across Missouri and Kansas including deadly tornados and flooding, Commerce Bank is offering individualized support to customers that have been directly impacted.

Commerce Bank customers are encouraged to call 833-518-3458 as early as possible to discuss current accounts and future options.

'Countless lives have been significantly disrupted in the communities Commerce Bank proudly serves, and we are committed to helping our customers restore normalcy in their lives,' said Adam Steven, Director of Consumer Banking for the Kansas City Region. 'Our role in their recovery is to serve as a financial emergency response team combining our best-in-class banking expertise and heartfelt compassion to personally assist affected customers.'

About Commerce Bank

With $25.0 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates banking facilities in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of March 31, 2019