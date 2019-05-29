Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commerce Bancshares, Inc.    CBSH

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerce Bancshares : Banks Offers Individualized Support to Customers Affected by Severe Weather Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Kansas City, MO - May 29, 2019 - Following a recent wave of severe weather across Missouri and Kansas including deadly tornados and flooding, Commerce Bank is offering individualized support to customers that have been directly impacted.

Commerce Bank customers are encouraged to call 833-518-3458 as early as possible to discuss current accounts and future options.

'Countless lives have been significantly disrupted in the communities Commerce Bank proudly serves, and we are committed to helping our customers restore normalcy in their lives,' said Adam Steven, Director of Consumer Banking for the Kansas City Region. 'Our role in their recovery is to serve as a financial emergency response team combining our best-in-class banking expertise and heartfelt compassion to personally assist affected customers.'

About Commerce Bank

With $25.0 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates banking facilities in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of March 31, 2019

Disclaimer

Commerce Bancshares Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
01:19pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Banks Offers Individualized Support to Customers Affected ..
PU
05/07COMMERCE BANCSHARES : MO/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/26COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Bank Recognized for Contactless Payment Capabilities
PU
04/23COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
04/23COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
04/23COMMERCE BANK : Names Paul Steiner Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Off..
BU
04/22COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Forbes Names Commerce Bank One of the Best Midsize Employe..
BU
04/16COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting Available by Webcast
BU
04/11COMMERCE BANCSHARES : 8-k
PU
04/11COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 352 M
EBIT 2019 572 M
Net income 2019 408 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 15,96
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,70x
Capitalization 6 555 M
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 58,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Kemper President, CEO, COO & Director
David W. Kemper Executive Chairman
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.5.78%6 555
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.17%352 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%282 245
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%265 279
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%214 174
WELLS FARGO0.20%204 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About