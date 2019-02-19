Log in
Commerce Bancshares : Impresses in Bank Director's Annual RankingBanking Study

02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

Commerce Bancshares Recognized for Best Branch Network Strategy, Best Core Deposit Growth Strategy and Best Retail Strategy in Midwest Region

Commerce Bancshares earned incredibly high marks for several areas of its business in Bank Director’s 2019 RankingBanking study. The annual study identifies the top five public U.S. retail and commercial banks between $10 billion and $250 billion in assets within four regions: the Midwest, the West, the South and the Northeast.

As one of 20 best-in-class banks identified as Regional All-Stars by Bank Director, Commerce Bancshares was ranked within 10 banking sector areas following a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis. The comprehensive analysis factored more than 60 data points spanning everything from core deposit growth and analysts’ perspectives, to mobile app downloads and social responsibility benchmarks.

On the strength of three first-place and three second-place category rankings, Commerce Bancshares was listed as the third-best bank overall in the Midwest.

“Commerce Bancshares has a steadfast commitment to accepting the challenges our customers face. For more than 150 years, that mission has been our North Star,” said Chuck Kim, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Commerce Bancshares. “We’re proud to be recognized by Bank Director’s RankingBanking study because we are so dedicated to providing solutions and doing things the right way for the people and communities we serve.”

As one of five banks analyzed within the Midwest region, Commerce Bancshares ranked:

  • No. 1 in Best Branch Network Strategy
  • No. 1 in Best Core Deposit Growth Strategy
  • No. 1 in Best Retail Strategy
  • No. 2 in Best Technology Strategy
  • No. 2 in Best Commercial Lending Strategy
  • No. 2 in Best Board
  • No. 3 in Best Bank for Millennial Employees
  • No. 4 in Best Small Business Strategy
  • No. 4 in Best Corporate Citizen
  • No. 4 in Best M&A Strategy

Commerce Bancshares also was recognized for its Innovation Breakfasts series in which bank associates are invited to share ideas for enhancing banking operations and experiences.

The full results of Bank Director's 2019 RankingBanking study are available on RankingBanking.com.

About Commerce Bank

With $25.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates banking facilities in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of December 31, 2018


© Business Wire 2019
