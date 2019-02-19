Commerce Bancshares : Impresses in Bank Director's Annual RankingBanking Study

Commerce Bancshares earned incredibly high marks for several areas of
its business in Bank Director’s 2019 RankingBanking study. The annual
study identifies the top five public U.S. retail and commercial banks
between $10 billion and $250 billion in assets within four regions: the
Midwest, the West, the South and the Northeast.
As one of 20 best-in-class banks identified as Regional All-Stars by
Bank Director, Commerce Bancshares was ranked within 10 banking sector
areas following a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis. The
comprehensive analysis factored more than 60 data points spanning
everything from core deposit growth and analysts’ perspectives, to
mobile app downloads and social responsibility benchmarks.
On the strength of three first-place and three second-place category
rankings, Commerce Bancshares was listed as the third-best bank overall
in the Midwest.
“Commerce Bancshares has a steadfast commitment to accepting the
challenges our customers face. For more than 150 years, that mission has
been our North Star,” said Chuck Kim, executive vice president and Chief
Financial Officer of Commerce Bancshares. “We’re proud to be recognized
by Bank Director’s RankingBanking study because we are so dedicated to
providing solutions and doing things the right way for the people and
communities we serve.”
As one of five banks analyzed within the Midwest region, Commerce
Bancshares ranked:
-
No. 1 in Best Branch Network Strategy
-
No. 1 in Best Core Deposit Growth Strategy
-
No. 1 in Best Retail Strategy
-
No. 2 in Best Technology Strategy
-
No. 2 in Best Commercial Lending Strategy
-
No. 2 in Best Board
-
No. 3 in Best Bank for Millennial Employees
-
No. 4 in Best Small Business Strategy
-
No. 4 in Best Corporate Citizen
-
No. 4 in Best M&A Strategy
Commerce Bancshares also was recognized for its Innovation Breakfasts
series in which bank associates are invited to share ideas for enhancing
banking operations and experiences.
The full results of Bank Director's 2019 RankingBanking study are
available on RankingBanking.com.
About Commerce Bank
With $25.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
(NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line
of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management
and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce
Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and
experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial
challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S.,
the Company currently operates banking facilities in nine key markets
including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central
Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also
maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville,
Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch
service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches,
commercial offices, ATMs, online and through a 24/7 customer service
line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.
1. As of December 31, 2018
