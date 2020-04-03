Commerce Bancshares :, Inc. Announces Change of Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Meeting Only Format

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of Commerce’s directors, officers, employees and shareholders, the location of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 14, 2020 and their legal proxies and other interested parties may attend the virtual annual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/216275070 [Meeting ID 216275070]. Shareholders and other interested parties will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, who have a control number and a meeting password may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email they previously received. Only one shareholder per control number may access the meeting. The password for the meeting is CBSH2020.

Shareholders who hold shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must obtain a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee and register in advance to be able to attend the annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting. To register, shareholders must submit to Computershare by email (legalproxy@computershare.com) proof of their legal proxy reflecting their Commerce share holdings (in the form of an email from their bank, broker or other nominee or an image of their legal proxy), along with their name and email address. Registration emails must be labeled “Legal Proxy” and be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 8, 2020. Shareholders who properly register will receive an email from Computershare confirming their registration, together with a control number.

Shareholders and other interested parties who do not have a control number may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Guest” but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to Commerce shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by shareholders to vote their shares in connection with the annual meeting.

The Company urges shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $26.1 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of December 31, 2019

