Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commerce Bancshares, Inc.    CBSH

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CBSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commerce Bancshares :, Inc. Announces Change of Location of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual Meeting Only Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of Commerce’s directors, officers, employees and shareholders, the location of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 14, 2020 and their legal proxies and other interested parties may attend the virtual annual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/216275070 [Meeting ID 216275070]. Shareholders and other interested parties will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, who have a control number and a meeting password may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email they previously received. Only one shareholder per control number may access the meeting. The password for the meeting is CBSH2020.

Shareholders who hold shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must obtain a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee and register in advance to be able to attend the annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting. To register, shareholders must submit to Computershare by email (legalproxy@computershare.com) proof of their legal proxy reflecting their Commerce share holdings (in the form of an email from their bank, broker or other nominee or an image of their legal proxy), along with their name and email address. Registration emails must be labeled “Legal Proxy” and be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 8, 2020. Shareholders who properly register will receive an email from Computershare confirming their registration, together with a control number.

Shareholders and other interested parties who do not have a control number may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Guest” but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to Commerce shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by shareholders to vote their shares in connection with the annual meeting.

The Company urges shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $26.1 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

1. As of December 31, 2019


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
02:01pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Inc. Announces Change of Location of 2020 Annual Meeting o..
BU
06:01aCOMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : to Delay First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
BU
03/05COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25COMMERCE BANCSHARES : MO/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/12COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : to Participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods W..
BU
02/07COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
01/23COMMERCE BANCSHARES : Bank and Visa Power Progressive Insurance Digital Claims P..
BU
01/22COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01/22COMMERCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/22COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.93
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 331 M
EBIT 2020 539 M
Net income 2020 343 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,12%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,28x
Capitalization 5 781 M
Chart COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 56,00  $
Last Close Price 51,58  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Kemper President, CEO, COO & Director
David W. Kemper Executive Chairman
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.-27.08%5 644
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-41.60%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group