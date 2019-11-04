Commerce Bancshares :, Inc. (CBSH) to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Future of Financials 2019 Conference, November 5-6, 2019

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Charles G. Kim and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Matt Burkemper will participate in BofAML’s Future of Financials 2019 Conference on November 5-6, 2019 in New York City, New York.

Commerce will participate in one-on-one meetings providing an update of the Company’s financial performance and general business plans. The presentation will be available via www.commercebank.com/about/investor-relations on November 4, 2019.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $25.9 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

