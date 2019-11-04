Log in
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Commerce Bancshares :, Inc. (CBSH) to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Future of Financials 2019 Conference, November 5-6, 2019

11/04/2019 | 03:26pm EST

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Charles G. Kim and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Matt Burkemper will participate in BofAML’s Future of Financials 2019 Conference on November 5-6, 2019 in New York City, New York.

Commerce will participate in one-on-one meetings providing an update of the Company’s financial performance and general business plans. The presentation will be available via www.commercebank.com/about/investor-relations on November 4, 2019.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $25.9 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 345 M
EBIT 2019 583 M
Net income 2019 403 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,25x
Capitalization 7 029 M
Technical analysis trends COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 58,60  $
Last Close Price 65,47  $
Spread / Highest target 6,92%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Kemper President, CEO, COO & Director
David W. Kemper Executive Chairman
Charles G. Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Roller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Thomas Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.16.14%7 029
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%408 578
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%290 813
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%286 044
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.24%220 688
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.24%205 058
