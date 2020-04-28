Commerce Bancshares, Inc. : Reports First Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $.44 0 04/28/2020 | 06:03am EDT Send by mail :

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced earnings of $.44 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $.81 per share in the same quarter last year and $.93 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $51.9 million, compared to $97.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $106.9 million in the prior quarter. For the current quarter, the return on average assets was .80%, the return on average common equity was 6.48% and the efficiency ratio was 59.2%. In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, "While the U.S. economy entered this quarter on solid footing, it is currently in an unprecedented state of uncertainty amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Commerce is committed to being there for our customers in this difficult time. As part of this commitment, we are suspending foreclosure proceedings, offering fee waivers and providing relief through loan modification programs. To ensure we are positioned to serve our customers, we have mobilized a significant team of internal resources, redeploying branch teams to assist in our customer care center. We have similarly cross-trained other personnel to provide our commercial customers access to much needed funding through the Small Business Administration’s new Paycheck Protection Program. As of April 17, when the initial CARES Act allocation from this program was exhausted, we assisted 4,529 customers in securing approximately $1.5 billion of funding, with a median loan size of $64 thousand. Our industry-leading capital levels and steadfast commitment to sound credit policy enables us to be a source of strength to our employees, customers and communities in this period of uncertainty.” Mr. Kemper continued, “For Commerce, a fundamentally sound financial quarter was impacted by two significant charges, stemming primarily from COVID-19 and the resulting economic outlook. First, the provision for credit losses was increased to recognize expected future losses on loans and unfunded lending commitments. Second, we recognized unrealized losses on our portfolio of private equity investments through our quarterly valuation process. Compared to the prior quarter, we experienced robust growth in average loans, driven mainly by commercial and personal real estate loans, even as auto and consumer credit card lending were seasonally lower. Net interest margin declined 3 basis points this quarter, holding up well in a challenging interest rate environment. Fee income totaled $123.7 million this quarter and reflected growth over the first quarter of 2019 in trust, capital market, deposit account, and bank card fees.” Mr. Kemper continued, "This quarter net loan charge-offs totaled $10.9 million, compared to $15.2 million in the prior quarter and $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .30% in the current quarter, .42% in the prior quarter and .34% in the first quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans declined $3.5 million from the previous quarter and resulted in a net recovery this quarter, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $883 thousand to $11.3 million, mostly the result of lower consumer loan losses. Non-performing assets totaled $11.1 million this quarter and remained at very low levels. "On January 1, 2020, Commerce adopted the CECL accounting standard. At that time, economic conditions were stable and the economic forecast supporting our CECL model reflected the prevailingly benign credit environment. The day one adoption reduced our allowance for credit losses on loans $21.0 million and increased our liability for unfunded commitments $16.1 million, resulting in a net increase to retained earnings of $3.8 million, after tax. By the end of the quarter, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic forecast used in our CECL model became significantly more pessimistic. As a result, the provision for credit losses for the first three months of 2020 totaled $58.0 million, which includes a provision for credit losses for loans and for unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $42.9 million and exceeded net loan charge-offs by $32.0 million, while the provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments totaled $15.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans amounted to $171.7 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.14% of period end loans, while the liability for unfunded commitments totaled $32.3 million at March 31, 2020.” Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $26.8 billion, total loans were $15.1 billion, and total deposits were $20.8 billion. During the quarter, the Company paid a common cash dividend of $.27 per share, representing an 8.9% increase over the rate paid in the fourth quarter of 2019, and also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. The Company purchased 869,692 of its common shares this quarter. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. This financial news release, including management's discussion of first quarter results, is posted to the Company's web site at www.commercebank.com. COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $201,065 $202,659 $203,488 Non-interest income 123,663 143,461 121,240 Total revenue 324,728 346,120 324,728 Investment securities losses, net (13,301) (248) (925) Provision for credit losses 57,953 15,206 12,463 Non-interest expense 193,698 195,174 191,425 Income before taxes 59,776 135,492 119,915 Income taxes 10,173 28,214 22,860 Non-controlling interest (income) expense (2,254) 398 (83) Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 51,857 106,880 97,138 Preferred stock dividends 2,250 2,250 2,250 Net income available to common shareholders $49,607 $104,630 $94,888 Earnings per common share: Net income — basic $.44 $.94 $.81 Net income — diluted $.44 $.93 $.81 Effective tax rate 16.40 % 20.88 % 19.05 % Tax equivalent net interest income $204,402 $206,156 $207,104 Average total interest earning assets (1) $ 24,691,014 $ 24,372,575 $ 23,874,861 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 111,375,938 112,011,108 115,816,037 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 72.57 % 71.73 % 70.96 % Return on total average assets .80 1.65 1.58 Return on average common equity (3) 6.48 13.90 13.64 Non-interest income to total revenue 38.08 41.45 37.34 Efficiency ratio (4) 59.17 56.29 58.76 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.33 3.36 3.52 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per common share $.270 $.248 $.248 Cash dividends on common stock $30,292 $27,933 $28,858 Cash dividends on preferred stock $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 Book value per common share (5) $27.86 $26.70 $24.94 Market value per common share (5) $50.35 $67.94 $55.30 High market value per common share $71.92 $68.65 $60.97 Low market value per common share $45.51 $54.56 $52.97 Common shares outstanding (5) 111,535,295 112,131,549 116,231,063 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 11.13 % 10.99 % 11.06 % Tier I leverage ratio 11.13 % 11.38 % 11.67 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 317 316 319 Full-time equivalent employees 4,854 4,858 4,841 (1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2019. COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest income $221,485 $226,665 $231,743 $238,412 $227,865 Interest expense 20,420 24,006 28,231 26,778 24,377 Net interest income 201,065 202,659 203,512 211,634 203,488 Provision for credit losses 57,953 15,206 10,963 11,806 12,463 Net interest income after credit losses 143,112 187,453 192,549 199,828 191,025 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 40,200 41,079 44,510 42,646 39,644 Trust fees 39,965 40,405 39,592 38,375 37,256 Deposit account charges and other fees 23,677 24,974 24,032 23,959 23,018 Capital market fees 3,790 2,536 1,787 1,944 1,879 Consumer brokerage services 4,077 4,139 4,030 3,888 3,747 Loan fees and sales 3,235 3,465 4,755 4,238 3,309 Other 8,719 26,863 14,037 12,209 12,387 Total non-interest income 123,663 143,461 132,743 127,259 121,240 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET (13,301) (248) 4,909 (110) (925) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 128,937 126,901 123,836 120,062 122,128 Net occupancy 11,748 12,218 12,293 11,145 11,501 Equipment 4,821 4,859 4,941 4,790 4,471 Supplies and communication 4,658 4,851 5,106 5,275 5,162 Data processing and software 23,555 23,934 23,457 23,248 22,260 Marketing 5,979 3,951 6,048 6,015 5,900 Other 14,000 18,460 15,339 19,244 20,003 Total non-interest expense 193,698 195,174 191,020 189,779 191,425 Income before income taxes 59,776 135,492 139,181 137,198 119,915 Less income taxes 10,173 28,214 29,101 28,899 22,860 Net income 49,603 107,278 110,080 108,299 97,055 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) (2,254) 398 838 328 (83) Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 51,857 106,880 109,242 107,971 97,138 Less preferred stock dividends 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 2,250 Net income available to common shareholders $49,607 $104,630 $106,992 $105,721 $94,888 Net income per common share — basic $.44 $.94 $.93 $.91 $.81 Net income per common share — diluted $.44 $.93 $.93 $.91 $.81 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets .80 % 1.65 % 1.72 % 1.73 % 1.58 % Return on average common equity (1) 6.48 13.90 14.21 14.46 13.64 Efficiency ratio (2) 59.17 56.29 56.66 55.88 58.76 Effective tax rate 16.40 20.88 21.04 21.11 19.05 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.33 3.36 3.43 3.61 3.52 Tax equivalent net interest income $204,402 $206,156 $206,958 $215,203 $207,104 (1) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue. COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END (Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 ASSETS Loans Business $ 5,773,865 $ 5,565,449 $ 5,175,541 Real estate — construction and land 873,402 899,377 925,269 Real estate — business 2,960,308 2,833,554 2,859,614 Real estate — personal 2,464,819 2,354,760 2,125,087 Consumer 1,941,787 1,964,145 1,893,212 Revolving home equity 349,735 349,251 364,010 Consumer credit card 706,753 764,977 772,396 Overdrafts 3,143 6,304 5,593 Total loans 15,073,812 14,737,817 14,120,722 Allowance for credit losses on loans (171,653) (160,682) (160,682) Net loans 14,902,159 14,577,135 13,960,040 Loans held for sale 6,214 13,809 20,085 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 8,678,586 8,571,626 8,627,890 Trading debt securities 24,291 28,161 30,427 Equity securities 4,038 4,209 4,694 Other securities 155,074 137,892 129,504 Total investment securities 8,861,989 8,741,888 8,792,515 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 400 — 250 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 850,000 850,000 700,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 474,156 395,850 166,077 Cash and due from banks 401,185 491,615 428,018 Premises and equipment — net 369,745 370,637 362,679 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets — net 8,433 9,534 8,511 Other assets 779,815 476,400 456,375 Total assets $ 26,793,017 $ 26,065,789 $ 25,033,471 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,952,236 $ 6,890,687 $ 6,298,724 Savings, interest checking and money market 12,049,279 11,621,716 11,799,346 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 619,758 626,157 599,289 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,154,590 1,381,855 1,276,994 Total deposits 20,775,863 20,520,415 19,974,353 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,428,013 1,850,772 1,722,751 Other borrowings 756,461 2,418 2,022 Other liabilities 580,216 553,712 291,132 Total liabilities 23,540,553 22,927,317 21,990,258 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 144,784 144,784 144,784 Common stock 563,978 563,978 559,432 Capital surplus 2,133,623 2,151,464 2,074,912 Retained earnings 224,643 201,562 307,193 Treasury stock (69,149) (37,548) (60,547) Accumulated other comprehensive income 253,136 110,444 11,981 Total stockholders’ equity 3,251,015 3,134,684 3,037,755 Non-controlling interest 1,449 3,788 5,458 Total equity 3,252,464 3,138,472 3,043,213 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,793,017 $ 26,065,789 $ 25,033,471 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 5,493,657 $ 5,362,020 $ 5,263,312 $ 5,142,794 $ 5,084,920 Real estate — construction and land 924,086 901,367 920,206 908,777 907,062 Real estate — business 2,853,632 2,820,189 2,883,379 2,868,503 2,864,177 Real estate — personal 2,390,716 2,283,530 2,175,156 2,135,048 2,119,365 Consumer 1,950,491 1,961,631 1,924,434 1,907,979 1,929,202 Revolving home equity 350,256 347,527 354,040 361,673 370,962 Consumer credit card 727,569 749,056 763,377 766,080 781,167 Overdrafts 4,044 18,322 9,240 4,889 4,205 Total loans 14,694,451 14,443,642 14,293,144 14,095,743 14,061,060 Allowance for credit losses on loans (139,482) (159,776) (160,387) (161,403) (159,275) Net loans 14,554,969 14,283,866 14,132,757 13,934,340 13,901,785 Loans held for sale 12,875 15,363 19,882 20,731 18,350 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 802,556 826,702 825,544 843,974 909,466 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 134,296 184,973 181,929 199,506 199,480 State and municipal obligations 1,222,595 1,207,584 1,172,259 1,222,008 1,283,349 Mortgage-backed securities 4,685,782 4,685,794 4,712,508 4,614,703 4,360,428 Asset-backed securities 1,182,556 1,258,297 1,297,685 1,412,452 1,525,623 Other debt securities 321,733 331,167 334,218 331,459 335,612 Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities 191,275 149,591 152,706 42,009 (48,925) Total available for sale debt securities 8,540,793 8,644,108 8,676,849 8,666,111 8,565,033 Trading debt securities 34,055 32,518 29,622 30,169 25,411 Equity securities 4,273 4,200 4,705 4,717 4,568 Other securities 144,096 141,501 134,896 130,433 130,057 Total investment securities 8,723,217 8,822,327 8,846,072 8,831,430 8,725,069 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 326 714 1,080 1,601 4,797 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 850,000 849,986 713,030 700,000 700,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 601,420 390,134 226,582 331,999 316,660 Other assets 1,368,464 1,315,395 1,292,191 1,251,555 1,197,261 Total assets $ 26,111,271 $ 25,677,785 $ 25,231,594 $ 25,071,656 $ 24,863,922 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,615,108 $ 6,552,862 $ 6,290,036 $ 6,335,620 $ 6,324,738 Savings 952,709 924,282 924,581 929,974 896,378 Interest checking and money market 10,777,400 10,618,347 10,409,111 10,642,648 10,762,550 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 622,840 626,944 620,138 605,440 590,200 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,299,443 1,434,309 1,503,805 1,378,402 1,267,517 Total deposits 20,267,500 20,156,744 19,747,671 19,892,084 19,841,383 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,990,051 1,836,982 1,884,939 1,793,526 1,771,534 Other borrowings 161,698 94,471 77,248 1,318 1,248 Total borrowings 2,151,749 1,931,453 1,962,187 1,794,844 1,772,782 Other liabilities 466,980 458,094 390,560 307,433 284,018 Total liabilities 22,886,229 22,546,291 22,100,418 21,994,361 21,898,183 Equity 3,225,042 3,131,494 3,131,176 3,077,295 2,965,739 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,111,271 $ 25,677,785 $ 25,231,594 $ 25,071,656 $ 24,863,922 COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS: Loans: Business(1) 3.50 % 3.59 % 3.85 % 4.02 % 4.07 % Real estate — construction and land 4.78 5.05 5.46 5.63 5.73 Real estate — business 4.16 4.22 4.42 4.60 4.61 Real estate — personal 3.83 3.85 3.91 3.97 4.00 Consumer 4.78 4.76 4.88 4.77 4.73 Revolving home equity 4.61 4.76 5.17 5.20 5.17 Consumer credit card 12.26 12.11 12.42 12.33 12.18 Overdrafts — — — — — Total loans 4.39 4.47 4.71 4.82 4.85 Loans held for sale 6.15 5.32 6.15 6.98 7.38 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 2.09 2.16 2.36 4.66 .78 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 4.19 2.17 2.69 2.32 2.35 State and municipal obligations(1) 3.11 3.05 3.14 3.18 3.19 Mortgage-backed securities 2.37 2.72 2.61 2.70 2.76 Asset-backed securities 2.63 2.62 2.80 2.79 2.70 Other debt securities 2.94 2.82 2.63 2.68 2.69 Total available for sale debt securities 2.54 2.69 2.69 2.97 2.59 Trading debt securities(1) 2.52 2.81 2.91 3.14 3.24 Equity securities (1) 46.78 49.40 35.67 35.97 37.55 Other securities (1) 5.31 6.58 6.19 6.69 5.73 Total investment securities 2.61 2.78 2.76 3.04 2.66 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 2.47 2.22 2.57 2.76 2.79 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 3.53 2.26 2.01 2.11 2.18 Interest earning deposits with banks .86 1.61 2.17 2.40 2.42 Total interest earning assets 3.66 3.75 3.90 4.05 3.93 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .11 .11 .11 .11 .11 Interest checking and money market .30 .35 .38 .38 .35 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 1.15 1.16 1.11 1.01 .87 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1.62 1.79 1.99 2.02 1.92 Total interest bearing deposits .45 .52 .58 .55 .51 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase .96 1.20 1.74 1.80 1.72 Other borrowings .82 2.05 2.33 1.52 1.62 Total borrowings .95 1.25 1.76 1.80 1.72 Total interest bearing liabilities .52 % .61 % .73 % .70 % .65 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.43 % 3.61 % 3.52 % (1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 160,682 $ 160,682 $ 161,182 $ 160,682 $ 159,932 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (21,039) — — — — Provision for credit losses on loans 42,868 15,206 10,963 11,806 12,463 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business (373) 3,036 335 284 447 Real estate — construction and land — — — (101) (16) Real estate — business (21) 35 (44) (14) (37) (394) 3,071 291 169 394 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 9,157 8,829 8,568 9,066 8,958 Consumer 1,711 2,838 2,069 1,723 1,924 Overdraft 426 507 446 253 317 Real estate — personal (4) 6 (30) (21) 101 Revolving home equity (38) (45) 119 116 19 11,252 12,135 11,172 11,137 11,319 Total net loan charge-offs 10,858 15,206 11,463 11,306 11,713 Balance at end of period $ 171,653 $ 160,682 $ 160,682 $ 161,182 $ 160,682 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $ 32,251 $ 1,075 $ 1,075 $ 1,075 $ 1,075 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS* Commercial portfolio: Business (.03) % .22 % .03 % .02 % .04 % Real estate — construction and land — — — (.04) (.01) Real estate — business — — (.01) — (.01) (.02) .13 .01 .01 .02 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 5.06 4.68 4.45 4.75 4.65 Consumer .35 .57 .43 .36 .40 Overdraft 42.37 10.98 19.15 20.76 30.57 Real estate — personal — — (.01) — .02 Revolving home equity (.04) (.05) .13 .13 .02 .83 .90 .85 .86 .88 Total .30 % .42 % .32 % .32 % .34 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-performing assets to total loans .07 % .07 % .08 % .08 % .09 % Non-performing assets to total assets .04 .04 .05 .05 .05 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.14 1.09 1.11 1.13 1.14 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans: Business $ 7,356 $ 7,489 $ 7,753 $ 8,428 $ 8,569 Real estate — construction and land 2 2 3 3 4 Real estate — business 1,532 1,030 2,359 950 1,746 Real estate — personal 1,743 1,699 1,618 1,752 1,848 Total 10,633 10,220 11,733 11,133 12,167 Foreclosed real estate 422 365 502 897 737 Total non-performing assets $ 11,055 $ 10,585 $ 12,235 $ 12,030 $ 12,904 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 16,520 $ 19,859 $ 16,308 $ 16,532 $ 16,655 *as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale) For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $51.9 million, compared to $106.9 million in the previous quarter and $97.1 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the previous quarter was primarily the result of an increase in provision for credit losses and unrealized securities losses in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio. Non-interest income was also lower this quarter than in the prior quarter, however, the decrease was primarily due to a gain realized on the sale of the Company’s corporate trust business in the prior quarter. Net interest margin declined slightly, as lower interest earned on loans and investment securities was offset by declining interest expense on deposits. Average loans increased $248.3 million over the previous quarter, while average deposits increased $110.8 million. For the quarter, the return on average assets was .80%, the return on average common equity was 6.48%, and the efficiency ratio was 59.17%. Balance Sheet Review During the 1st quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $14.7 billion, an increase of $248.3 million over the prior quarter, and increased $627.9 million, or 4.46%, over the same quarter last year. Period-end loans grew $328.4 million over the prior quarter and $939.2 million over March 31, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average loan growth was primarily driven by increases in business loans and personal real estate loans of $131.6 million and $107.2 million, respectively. Additionally, business real estate and construction loans grew $33.4 million and $22.7 million this quarter, respectively. This growth was partly offset by a decline in consumer card loans of $21.5 million. Consumer loans saw higher demand for health services financing, but that growth was offset by lower auto loans and other consumer lending. Growth in business loans was the result of increased commercial and industrial lending, while personal real estate loan balances grew due to a higher portion of loans originated being retained rather than sold during the 1st quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $39.3 million, compared to $61.5 million in the prior quarter. Total average available for sale debt securities decreased $103.3 million from the previous quarter to $8.5 billion, at fair value. The decrease in investment securities was mainly the result of declines in asset-backed, U.S. government and federal agency, and government-sponsored enterprise obligation securities. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $648.9 million, and sales, maturities and pay downs were $636.5 million. At March 31, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 2.6 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $1.4 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months. Total average deposits increased $110.8 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in interest checking and money market deposits ($159.1 million), demand deposits ($62.2 million), and savings deposits ($28.4 million). These increases were partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit ($139.0 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $141.0 million and $64.1 million, respectively, while average commercial deposits decreased $159.4 million this quarter. The average loans to deposits ratio was 72.6% in the current quarter and 71.7% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $2.2 billion in the 1st quarter of 2020 and $1.9 billion in the prior quarter. Net Interest Income Net interest income in the 1st quarter of 2020 amounted to $201.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $1.8 million from the previous quarter to $204.4 million. The decline in net interest income was mainly due to a $2.2 million adjustment this quarter to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) decreased to 3.33%, compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $2.3 million, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, particularly commercial loans. Growth in average business and personal real estate loan balances increased net interest income and helped to partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio declined eight basis points this quarter to 4.39%, compared to 4.47% in the previous quarter. Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) decreased $5.4 million from the previous quarter, mainly due to lower interest income earned on mortgage-backed securities due to the $2.2 million premium amortization adjustment, as noted above. The decrease was partially offset by $2.6 million of higher interest income on our long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell. These assets were structured with embedded and leveraged interest rate floor spreads to hedge against falling rates. Also, inflation income on inflation protected securities declined $333 thousand this quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 2.61% in the current quarter, down from 2.78% in the previous quarter. Interest costs on deposits totaled 45 basis points in the 1st quarter of 2020, compared to 52 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.6 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates on all deposit categories, as well as lower balances of jumbo certificates of deposit. Borrowing costs decreased $964 thousand this quarter due to lower rates paid on borrowings, especially securities sold under agreements to repurchase, partially offset by higher balances of those agreements and of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .52% in the current quarter, compared to .61% in the prior quarter. Non-Interest Income In the 1st quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $123.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 2.0%, compared to the same period last year and decreased $19.8 million, or 13.8%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income over the same period last year was mainly due to growth in trust, capital market, deposit account, and net bank card fees. Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $556 thousand, or 1.4%, over the same period last year, and decreased $879 thousand, or 2.1%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $154 thousand over the same quarter last year mainly due to lower rewards expense. Net debit card fees increased $191 thousand, or 2.1%, due to higher interchange income. Net merchant income declined $119 thousand, or 2.6%, mainly due to higher network expense, while net credit card fees increased $330 thousand, or 10.5% on lower rewards expense. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($23.0 million), debit card ($9.3 million), merchant ($4.4 million) and credit card ($3.5 million) transactions. In the current quarter, trust fees increased $2.7 million, or 7.3%, over the same period last year, resulting from continued growth in private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees increased $659 thousand, or 2.9%, due to growth in corporate cash management and deposit account fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.9 million, or 101.7%, cash sweep fees grew $329 thousand, or 9.6%, and consumer brokerage service fees increased $330 thousand, or 8.8%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, deposit account fees, bank card fees, and trust fees declined during the 1st quarter of 2020. Deposit account fees declined $1.3 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter due to lower corporate cash management and overdraft fees. Growth in capital market fees of $1.3 million partially offset these declines. Other non-interest income declined in the 1st quarter of 2020 mainly due to the sale of the Company’s corporate trust business in the prior quarter. Swap fees also declined $1.7 million in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter. Also, the Company’s deferred compensation plan assets are held in a trust and are recorded as both an asset and a liability. Fair value equity adjustments on these assets affecting both other income and other expense decreased $3.8 million from the same quarter last year and $3.6 million from the previous quarter. For the 1st quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 38.1% of the Company’s total revenue. Investment Securities Gains and Losses The Company recorded net securities losses of $13.3 million in the current quarter, compared to losses of $248 thousand in the prior quarter and losses of $925 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2019. Net securities losses in the current quarter primarily resulted from unrealized losses in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio, as the economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted investment valuations. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $193.7 million, compared to $191.4 million in the same period last year and $195.2 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense. Higher data processing and software expense also contributed to the increase. These increases in expense were partially offset by lower other non-interest expense. Compared to the 1st quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $6.8 million, or 5.6%, driven mainly by growth in full-time salary costs and higher incentive compensation and retirement plan expense. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,854 and 4,841 at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, data processing and software expense increased $1.3 million due to higher costs for service providers. Supplies and communication expense decreased $504 thousand due to lower costs for debit and credit card reissuance and lower data network expense. Other non-interest expense decreased mostly due to lower operating losses, fees paid to outside service providers and travel and entertainment expenses, in addition to the decline in the Company’s deferred compensation liability, as mentioned previously. These decreases in expense were partially offset by a $1.1 million impairment on the Company’s mortgage servicing rights during the 1st quarter of 2020. Income Taxes The effective tax rate for the Company was 16.40% in the current quarter, 20.88% in the previous quarter, and 19.05% in the 1st quarter of 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter last year is mostly due to mix of taxable and non-taxable income and expenses. Credit Quality Net loan charge-offs in the 1st quarter of 2020 amounted to $10.9 million, compared to $15.2 million in the prior quarter and $11.7 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .30% in the current quarter, .42% in the previous quarter, and .34% in the 1st quarter of last year. Compared to prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans decreased $3.5 million to net recoveries of $394 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $883 thousand to $11.3 million. In the 1st quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 5.06%, compared to 4.68% in the previous quarter, and 4.65% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .35% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .57% in the prior quarter and .40% in the same quarter last year. On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model. As a result of CECL, the Company's provision for loan losses is now included in provision for credit losses on the income statement. Additionally, the provision for credit losses includes a provision for expected credit losses on the Company's unfunded lending commitments and available for sale securities. Upon adoption of CECL, our allowance for credit losses was reduced $21.0 million and our liability for unfunded lending commitments increased $16.1 million, resulting in a net increase to retained earnings of $3.8 million, net of tax. This quarter, provision for credit losses for loans totaled $42.9 million and was $32.0 million greater than net loan charge-offs. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans was driven by a significant deterioration of the economic forecast used in our CECL model as of March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $171.7 million, or 1.14% of total loans. Additionally, the provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $15.1 million. The liability for unfunded lending commitments at March 31, 2020 was $32.3 million. At March 31, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $11.1 million, an increase of $470 thousand over the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($10.6 million and $422 thousand, respectively). At March 31, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .07% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $7.4 million, business real estate loans of $1.5 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.7 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $16.5 million at March 31, 2020. Other During the 1st quarter of 2020, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.27 per common share, representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year. The Company also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. The Company purchased 869,692 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $61.11. Forward Looking Information This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005177/en/

