Commerce Bancshares :, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.85
04/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBSH) announced earnings of $.85 per
common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $.88
per share in the same quarter last year and $.96 per share in the fourth
quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $97.1 million, compared to
$101.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $109.7 million in the
prior quarter. For the current quarter, the return on average assets was
1.58%, the return on average common equity was 13.6% and the efficiency
ratio was 58.8%.
In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said,
“While the U.S. economy remained solid and profits this quarter were
strong at our Bank, we experienced only modest growth in average loans,
driven mainly by the commercial category. Consumer lending was
seasonally lower, especially in auto and consumer credit card loans. Net
interest income declined compared to the prior quarter but included
several non-recurring items recorded in the prior quarter. Adjusted for
these items and income on our inflation bonds, our net yield on earning
assets continued to grow, resulting from increased loan yields, while
deposit costs grew modestly. Fee income totaled $121.2 million this
quarter and reflected year-over-year growth in trust, cash sweep and
mortgage banking revenue, but was partly offset by lower net bank card
fees. The increase in non-interest expense compared to last year was
mainly due to higher salaries and benefits, but included several
non-recurring items and reflected a core growth rate of 3.2%."
Mr. Kemper continued, “This quarter net loan charge-offs totaled $11.7
million, compared to $12.1 million in the prior quarter and $10.4
million in the first quarter of 2018, as the overall credit environment
remained favorable. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to
average loans was .34% in both the current and prior quarters and was
.30% in the first quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on
commercial loans declined $1.1 million from the previous quarter and
remained low, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans
increased $737 thousand to $11.3 million, mostly the result of higher
consumer credit card losses. During the current quarter, the provision
for loan losses exceeded net loan charge-offs by $750 thousand and
totaled $12.5 million. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $160.7
million at March 31, 2019, or 1.14% of period end loans. Non-performing
assets totaled $12.9 million this quarter and remained at very low
levels."
Total assets at March 31, 2019 were $25.0 billion, total loans were
$14.1 billion, and total deposits were $20.0 billion. During the
quarter, the Company paid a common cash dividend of $.26 per share,
representing a 16.1% increase over the rate paid in the fourth quarter
of 2018, and paid a 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock. The Company
purchased 647,054 of its common shares this quarter.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering
a full line of banking services, including investment management and
securities brokerage. The Company currently operates banking facilities
in nine key markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield,
Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and
Denver. The Company also maintains commercial offices in Dallas,
Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand
Rapids.
This financial news release, including management's discussion of first
quarter results, is posted to the Company's web site at www.commercebank.com.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Three Months Ended
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share
data)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net interest income
$203,488
$212,220
$192,892
Non-interest income
121,240
133,087
119,690
Total revenue
324,728
345,307
312,582
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(925
)
(7,129
)
5,410
Provision for loan losses
12,463
12,256
10,396
Non-interest expense
191,425
188,625
182,277
Income before taxes
119,915
137,297
125,319
Income taxes
22,860
26,537
23,258
Non-controlling interest expense (income)
(83
)
1,108
1,077
Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
97,138
109,652
100,984
Preferred stock dividends
2,250
2,250
2,250
Net income available to common shareholders
$94,888
$107,402
$98,734
Earnings per common share:
Net income — basic
$.85
$.96
$.88
Net income — diluted
$.85
$.96
$.88
Effective tax rate
19.05
%
19.49
%
18.72
%
Tax equivalent net interest income
$207,104
$216,281
$196,638
Average total interest earning assets (1)
$
23,874,861
$
23,974,108
$
23,693,350
Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding
110,300,988
110,770,084
111,264,137
RATIOS
Average loans to deposits (2)
70.96
%
69.87
%
69.09
%
Return on total average assets
1.58
1.75
1.66
Return on average common equity(3)
13.64
15.85
15.58
Non-interest income to total revenue
37.34
38.54
38.29
Efficiency ratio (4)
58.76
54.53
58.21
Net yield on interest earning assets
3.52
3.58
3.37
EQUITY SUMMARY
Cash dividends per common share
$.260
$.224
$.224
Cash dividends on common stock
$28,858
$24,997
$25,106
Cash dividends on preferred stock
$2,250
$2,250
$2,250
Book value per common share (5)
$26.18
$25.13
$22.88
Market value per common share (5)
$58.06
$56.37
$57.06
High market value per common share
$64.02
$64.70
$58.93
Low market value per common share
$55.62
$53.40
$52.24
Common shares outstanding (5)
110,696,250
111,331,350
111,948,372
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
11.06
%
10.45
%
9.88
%
Tier I leverage ratio
11.67
%
11.52
%
10.84
%
OTHER QTD INFORMATION
Number of bank/ATM locations
319
320
325
Full-time equivalent employees
4,841
4,795
4,799
(1)
Excludes allowance for loan losses and unrealized
gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities.
(2)
Includes loans held for sale.
(3)
Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided
by average total equity less preferred stock.
(4)
The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense
(excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.
(5)
As of period end.
(6)
The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’
equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible
assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total
assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets(excluding
mortgage servicing rights).
All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5%
stock dividend distributed in December 2018.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
Interest income
$
227,865
$
232,832
$
224,751
$
225,623
$
205,995
Interest expense
24,377
20,612
16,997
14,664
13,103
Net interest income
203,488
212,220
207,754
210,959
192,892
Provision for loan losses
12,463
12,256
9,999
10,043
10,396
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
191,025
199,964
197,755
200,916
182,496
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Bank card transaction fees
39,644
44,481
42,427
43,215
41,453
Trust fees
37,256
37,466
37,400
37,036
36,062
Deposit account charges and other fees
23,018
23,887
23,755
23,893
22,982
Capital market fees
1,879
1,843
1,595
1,992
2,291
Consumer brokerage services
3,747
4,184
3,884
3,971
3,768
Loan fees and sales
3,309
3,053
3,579
3,229
2,862
Other
12,387
18,173
11,074
11,514
10,272
Total non-interest income
121,240
133,087
123,714
124,850
119,690
INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET
(925
)
(7,129
)
4,306
(3,075
)
5,410
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
122,128
120,517
116,194
115,589
115,894
Net occupancy
11,501
11,711
11,631
11,118
11,584
Equipment
4,471
4,508
4,592
4,594
4,431
Supplies and communication
5,162
5,095
5,103
5,126
5,313
Data processing and software
22,260
22,216
22,056
21,016
20,690
Marketing
5,900
5,602
4,999
5,142
4,805
Deposit insurance
1,710
1,796
3,167
3,126
3,457
Community service
803
480
580
656
729
Other
17,490
16,700
16,737
15,493
15,374
Total non-interest expense
191,425
188,625
185,059
181,860
182,277
Income before income taxes
119,915
137,297
140,716
140,831
125,319
Less income taxes
22,860
26,537
26,647
29,507
23,258
Net income
97,055
110,760
114,069
111,324
102,061
Less non-controlling interest expense (income)
(83
)
1,108
1,493
994
1,077
Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
97,138
109,652
112,576
110,330
100,984
Less preferred stock dividends
2,250
2,250
2,250
2,250
2,250
Net income available to common shareholders
$
94,888
$
107,402
$
110,326
$
108,080
$
98,734
Net income per common share — basic
$
.85
$
.96
$
.99
$
.96
$
.88
Net income per common share — diluted
$
.85
$
.96
$
.98
$
.96
$
.88
OTHER INFORMATION
Return on total average assets
1.58
%
1.75
%
1.81
%
1.80
%
1.66
%
Return on average common equity (1)
13.64
15.85
16.43
16.78
15.58
Efficiency ratio (2)
58.76
54.53
55.73
54.06
58.21
Effective tax rate
19.05
19.49
19.14
21.10
18.72
Net yield on interest earning assets
3.52
3.58
3.52
3.65
3.37
Tax equivalent net interest income
$
207,104
$
216,281
$
211,368
$
215,775
$
196,638
(1)
Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided
by average total equity less preferred stock.
(2)
The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense
(excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
ASSETS
Loans
Business
$
5,175,541
$
5,106,427
$
4,960,614
Real estate — construction and land
925,269
869,659
932,058
Real estate — business
2,859,614
2,875,788
2,724,584
Real estate — personal
2,125,087
2,127,083
2,069,012
Consumer
1,893,212
1,955,572
2,069,235
Revolving home equity
364,010
376,399
382,825
Consumer credit card
772,396
814,134
752,651
Overdrafts
5,593
15,236
2,382
Total loans
14,120,722
14,140,298
13,893,361
Allowance for loan losses
(160,682
)
(159,932
)
(159,532
)
Net loans
13,960,040
13,980,366
13,733,829
Loans held for sale
20,085
20,694
16,435
Investment securities:
Available for sale debt securities
8,627,890
8,538,041
8,432,180
Trading debt securities
30,427
27,059
32,025
Equity securities
4,694
4,409
51,512
Other securities
129,504
129,157
108,320
Total investment securities
8,792,515
8,698,666
8,624,037
Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under
agreements to resell
250
3,320
17,000
Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
700,000
700,000
700,000
Interest earning deposits with banks
166,077
689,876
134,697
Cash and due from banks
428,018
507,892
423,048
Premises and equipment — net
362,679
333,119
332,253
Goodwill
138,921
138,921
138,921
Other intangible assets — net
8,511
8,794
7,893
Other assets
456,375
382,194
483,129
Total assets
$
25,033,471
$
25,463,842
$
24,611,242
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
6,298,724
$
6,980,298
$
6,953,430
Savings, interest checking and money market
11,799,346
11,685,239
11,828,138
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
599,289
586,091
615,401
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over
1,276,994
1,072,031
1,141,502
Total deposits
19,974,353
20,323,659
20,538,471
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
1,722,751
1,956,389
1,132,329
Other borrowings
2,022
8,702
9,214
Other liabilities
291,132
237,943
225,500
Total liabilities
21,990,258
22,526,693
21,905,514
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
144,784
144,784
144,784
Common stock
559,432
559,432
535,407
Capital surplus
2,074,912
2,084,824
1,802,785
Retained earnings
307,193
241,163
325,390
Treasury stock
(60,547
)
(34,236
)
(15,681
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
11,981
(64,669
)
(89,563
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,037,755
2,931,298
2,703,122
Non-controlling interest
5,458
5,851
2,606
Total equity
3,043,213
2,937,149
2,705,728
Total liabilities and equity
$
25,033,471
$
25,463,842
$
24,611,242
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
ASSETS:
Loans:
Business
$
5,084,920
$
5,028,635
$
4,926,063
$
4,962,171
$
4,934,621
Real estate — construction and land
907,062
953,166
992,045
971,854
951,930
Real estate — business
2,864,177
2,757,595
2,732,968
2,726,697
2,733,812
Real estate — personal
2,119,365
2,122,357
2,110,945
2,078,972
2,062,083
Consumer
1,929,202
1,962,401
1,984,643
2,025,585
2,072,168
Revolving home equity
370,962
374,216
373,819
378,366
392,727
Consumer credit card
781,167
788,353
774,512
754,199
757,692
Overdrafts
4,205
5,277
4,704
4,497
4,628
Total loans
14,061,060
13,992,000
13,899,699
13,902,341
13,909,661
Allowance for loan losses
(159,275
)
(158,880
)
(158,840
)
(158,664
)
(158,779
)
Net loans
13,901,785
13,833,120
13,740,859
13,743,677
13,750,882
Loans held for sale
18,350
18,475
18,201
22,202
19,115
Investment securities:
U.S. government and federal agency obligations
909,466
923,545
923,557
923,183
916,655
Government-sponsored enterprise obligations
199,480
214,913
261,938
354,156
405,681
State and municipal obligations
1,283,349
1,361,079
1,375,768
1,394,766
1,513,243
Mortgage-backed securities
4,360,428
4,379,805
4,434,119
4,067,152
3,925,904
Asset-backed securities
1,525,623
1,518,706
1,427,041
1,407,300
1,469,488
Other debt securities
335,612
339,841
339,952
340,246
341,821
Unrealized loss on debt securities
(48,925
)
(166,181
)
(119,319
)
(122,114
)
(43,238
)
Total available for sale debt securities
8,565,033
8,571,708
8,643,056
8,364,689
8,529,554
Trading debt securities
25,411
26,322
24,490
26,101
21,966
Equity securities
4,568
4,432
4,466
47,179
50,507
Other securities
130,057
127,634
120,206
108,563
100,993
Total investment securities
8,725,069
8,730,096
8,792,218
8,546,532
8,703,020
Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under
agreements to resell
4,797
14,415
13,042
36,791
44,339
Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
700,000
699,999
685,869
700,000
700,000
Interest earning deposits with banks
316,660
352,942
298,632
353,607
273,977
Other assets
1,197,261
1,158,816
1,147,250
1,119,454
1,145,200
Total assets
$
24,863,922
$
24,807,863
$
24,696,071
$
24,522,263
$
24,636,533
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,324,738
$
6,666,715
$
6,677,665
$
6,749,104
$
6,824,700
Savings
896,378
870,844
877,347
881,045
838,900
Interest checking and money market
10,762,550
10,840,048
10,839,310
10,850,123
10,737,829
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
590,200
584,828
593,936
609,011
625,319
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over
1,267,517
1,090,546
1,100,299
1,134,900
1,134,194
Total deposits
19,841,383
20,052,981
20,088,557
20,224,183
20,160,942
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
1,771,534
1,655,997
1,499,837
1,339,278
1,560,573
Other borrowings
1,248
1,335
1,833
1,913
1,913
Total borrowings
1,772,782
1,657,332
1,501,670
1,341,191
1,562,486
Other liabilities
284,018
264,449
296,884
229,080
198,398
Total liabilities
21,898,183
21,974,762
21,887,111
21,794,454
21,921,826
Equity
2,965,739
2,833,101
2,808,960
2,727,809
2,714,707
Total liabilities and equity
$
24,863,922
$
24,807,863
$
24,696,071
$
24,522,263
$
24,636,533
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE RATES
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
ASSETS:
Loans:
Business(1)
4.07
%
3.93
%
3.80
%
3.69
%
3.48
%
Real estate — construction and land
5.73
5.47
5.21
5.06
4.69
Real estate — business
4.61
4.53
4.35
4.22
4.06
Real estate — personal
4.00
3.87
3.83
3.84
3.80
Consumer
4.73
4.62
4.46
4.39
4.25
Revolving home equity
5.17
4.98
4.72
4.51
4.25
Consumer credit card
12.18
11.91
11.99
12.05
12.06
Overdrafts
—
—
—
—
—
Total loans
4.85
4.72
4.59
4.49
4.33
Loans held for sale
7.38
6.59
6.87
6.72
6.45
Investment securities:
U.S. government and federal agency obligations
.78
1.90
2.23
3.18
2.12
Government-sponsored enterprise obligations
2.35
2.24
2.10
1.88
1.84
State and municipal obligations(1)
3.19
3.06
2.98
3.06
3.06
Mortgage-backed securities
2.76
2.75
2.65
2.60
2.62
Asset-backed securities
2.70
2.55
2.42
2.32
2.11
Other debt securities
2.69
2.60
2.59
2.63
2.65
Total available for sale debt securities
2.59
2.65
2.60
2.66
2.52
Trading debt securities(1)
3.24
3.21
3.13
3.15
2.73
Equity securities (1)
37.55
39.92
32.69
89.68
3.64
Other securities (1)
5.73
15.51
13.00
6.68
6.73
Total investment securities
2.66
2.86
2.76
3.19
2.58
Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under
agreements to resell
2.79
2.56
2.10
1.93
1.65
Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
2.18
2.31
2.26
2.17
2.38
Interest earning deposits with banks
2.42
2.28
1.96
1.80
1.69
Total interest earning assets
3.93
3.92
3.80
3.90
3.59
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
Interest bearing deposits:
Savings
.11
.11
.11
.11
.12
Interest checking and money market
.35
.30
.26
.23
.20
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
.87
.70
.56
.46
.43
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over
1.92
1.61
1.41
1.23
1.02
Total interest bearing deposits
.51
.41
.35
.32
.28
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
1.72
1.60
1.33
1.18
1.04
Other borrowings
1.62
2.67
2.60
2.52
2.54
Total borrowings
1.72
1.60
1.33
1.19
1.04
Total interest bearing liabilities
.65
%
.54
%
.45
%
.40
%
.36
%
Net yield on interest earning assets
3.52
%
3.58
%
3.52
%
3.65
%
3.37
%
(1)Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income
tax rate of 21%.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
CREDIT QUALITY
For the Three Months Ended
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$
159,932
$
159,732
$
159,532
$
159,532
$
159,532
Provision for losses
12,463
12,256
9,999
10,043
10,396
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial portfolio:
Business
447
1,748
332
36
(14
)
Real estate — construction and land
(16
)
(183
)
(119
)
(297
)
(36
)
Real estate — business
(37
)
(91
)
(42
)
(40
)
(205
)
394
1,474
171
(301
)
(255
)
Personal banking portfolio:
Consumer credit card
8,958
7,421
7,340
8,251
7,566
Consumer
1,924
2,805
2,091
1,862
2,528
Overdraft
317
500
351
326
444
Real estate — personal
101
(144
)
(153
)
(95
)
57
Revolving home equity
19
—
(1
)
—
56
11,319
10,582
9,628
10,344
10,651
Total net loan charge-offs
11,713
12,056
9,799
10,043
10,396
Balance at end of period
$
160,682
$
159,932
$
159,732
$
159,532
$
159,532
NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS*
Commercial portfolio:
Business
.04
%
.14
%
.03
%
—
%
—
%
Real estate — construction and land
(.01
)
(.08
)
(.05
)
(.12
)
(.02
)
Real estate — business
(.01
)
(.01
)
(.01
)
(.01
)
(.03
)
.02
.07
.01
(.01
)
(.01
)
Personal banking portfolio:
Consumer credit card
4.65
3.73
3.76
4.39
4.05
Consumer
.40
.57
.42
.37
.49
Overdraft
30.57
37.59
29.60
29.08
38.91
Real estate — personal
.02
(.03
)
(.03
)
(.02
)
.01
Revolving home equity
.02
—
—
—
.06
.88
.80
.73
.79
.82
Total
.34
%
.34
%
.28
%
.29
%
.30
%
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Non-performing assets to total loans
.09
%
.10
%
.07
%
.08
%
.08
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
.05
.05
.04
.04
.05
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.14
1.13
1.14
1.14
1.15
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accrual loans:
Business
$
8,569
$
8,985
$
5,131
$
5,114
$
5,557
Real estate — construction and land
4
4
4
5
5
Real estate — business
1,746
1,715
1,467
2,465
2,546
Real estate — personal
1,848
1,832
1,767
1,888
2,169
Total
12,167
12,536
8,369
9,472
10,277
Foreclosed real estate
737
1,413
1,181
1,039
1,300
Total non-performing assets
$
12,904
$
13,949
$
9,550
$
10,511
$
11,577
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
$
16,655
$
16,658
$
13,991
$
13,453
$
14,928
*as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale)
For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, net income attributable to
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $97.1 million,
compared to $109.7 million in the previous quarter and $101.0 million in
the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the previous
quarter was the result of lower net interest income and non-interest
income and higher non-interest expense, partly offset by lower
securities losses. Excluding inflation income on the Company’s inflation
protected securities (TIPs) and certain non-recurring interest income
received last quarter, the net interest margin grew five basis points to
3.55%, mainly due to higher loan rates, while funding costs rose
modestly. Non-interest income declined $11.8 million this quarter, but
the prior quarter included net branch gains of $7.7 million. Average
loans increased $68.9 million this quarter over the previous quarter,
while average deposits decreased $211.6 million. For the quarter, the
return on average assets was 1.58%, the return on average common equity
was 13.6%, and the efficiency ratio was 58.8%.
Balance Sheet Review
During the 1st quarter of 2019, average loans totaled $14.1
billion, an increase of $68.9 million over the prior quarter, and grew
$150.6 million, or 1.1%, over the same period last year. Period-end
loans, however, declined slightly from the prior quarter. Compared to
the previous quarter, average business real estate and business loans
grew $106.6 million, and $56.3 million, respectively. This growth was
partly offset by declines in average construction (decline of $46.1
million) and auto (decline of $24.3 million) lending activities. Growth
in business loans was the result of increased leasing activities, new
commercial and industrial lending and seasonal agribusiness borrowings,
but other seasonal loan paydowns partly offset this growth. Business
real estate loans continued to grow from new lending in a number of our
markets. The decline in construction loans resulted mainly from paydowns
on completed projects, partly offset by additional loan draws on
existing projects. The decline in auto loans of $24.3 million mainly
resulted from paydowns on existing loan balances, which exceeded new
loan originations. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain
fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $45.6 million, compared
to $49.7 million in the prior quarter.
Total average available for sale debt securities decreased $6.7 million
from the previous quarter to $8.6 billion, at fair value. The decrease
in investment securities was mainly the result of lower municipal,
mortgage-backed, U.S. government and federal agency, and
government-sponsored enterprise obligation securities. Purchases of
securities during the quarter totaled $406.5 million, and sales,
maturities and pay downs were $404.6 million. At March 31, 2019, the
duration of the investment portfolio was 2.9 years, and maturities and
pay downs of approximately $1.0 billion are expected to occur during the
next 12 months.
Total average deposits decreased $211.6 million this quarter compared to
the previous quarter. The decrease in average deposits resulted mainly
from lower balances of business demand deposits (decline of $457.8
million), and money market accounts (decline of $282.7 million). These
declines were partly offset by increases in interest checking deposits,
certificates of deposit, government demand deposits, personal demand
deposits, and savings deposits of $205.2 million, $182.3 million, $64.1
million, $55.0 million, and $25.5 million, respectively. Compared to the
previous quarter, total average consumer and wealth (including private
banking) deposits increased $127.9 million and $31.4 million,
respectively, while average commercial banking deposits declined $274.1
million. The average loans to deposits ratio was 71.0% in the current
quarter and 69.9% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average
borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $1.8
billion in the 1st quarter of 2019, an increase of $115.5
million over the prior quarter’s balance.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the 1st quarter of 2019 amounted to
$203.5 million compared to $212.2 million in the previous quarter, a
decrease of $8.7 million. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income
for the current quarter decreased $9.2 million from the previous quarter
to $207.1 million. The decline in net interest income was partly due to
fewer days in the quarter but also included non-recurring dividends and
interest of $3.1 million from the Company’s private equity investments
in the prior quarter. Additionally, inflation income on the Company’s
TIPs declined $3.5 million this quarter. Excluding these items, net
interest income declined $2.4 million and the adjusted net yield on
earning assets (tax equivalent) increased to 3.55%, compared to 3.50% in
the prior quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax
equivalent) increased $1.7 million as a result of higher overall loan
yields coupled with growth in business real estate loan balances. The
average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 13 basis
points this quarter to 4.85%, compared to 4.72% in the previous quarter.
Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) decreased $6.6
million from the previous quarter, mainly due to the discrete interest
and dividends received in the prior quarter, as noted above, coupled
with lower inflation income on TIPs. A decline in the Consumer Price
Index this quarter resulted in negative inflation income of $2.0
million. The adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed
securities for pre-payment speed changes was not material this quarter.
The yield on total investment securities was 2.66% in the current
quarter and 2.86% in the previous quarter.
Interest costs on deposits totaled 51 basis points in the 1st
quarter of 2019, compared to 41 basis points in the prior quarter.
Interest expense on deposits increased $2.9 million this quarter
compared to the previous quarter mainly due to higher rates on money
market and certificates of deposit (CD), coupled with growth in jumbo CD
balances. Borrowing costs increased $829 thousand this quarter due to
higher rates and balances of customer repurchase agreements. The overall
rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .65% in the current
quarter, compared to .54% in the prior quarter.
Non-Interest Income
In the 1st quarter of 2019, total non-interest income
amounted to $121.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 1.3%,
compared to the same period last year and decreased $11.8 million
compared to the prior quarter. The prior quarter included net gains of
$7.7 million from the disposition of several branch properties (included
in other income). The increase in non-interest income over the same
period last year was mainly due to growth in trust, cash sweep, and loan
fee income, partly offset by lower net bank card fees.
Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $1.8 million,
or 4.4%, from the same period last year and decreased $4.8 million, or
10.9%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees declined
$1.3 million, or 5.4%, from the same quarter last year mainly due to
higher rewards and network expense. Net debit card fees declined $261
thousand, or 2.8%, due to lower interchange income. Overall net merchant
income declined $287 thousand due to lower interchange fees and higher
network expense, while net credit card fees increased slightly on higher
interchange revenue. Total net bank card fees this quarter were
comprised of fees on corporate card ($22.9 million), debit card ($9.1
million), merchant ($4.5 million) and credit card ($3.2 million)
transactions.
In the current quarter, trust fees increased $1.2 million, or 3.3%, over
the same period last year, resulting from growth in private client fee
income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees
increased slightly due to growth in corporate cash management fees,
offset by lower overdraft and deposit account fees.
During the 1st quarter of 2019, cash sweep fees grew 59% over
the same period last year to $3.4 million, while capital market fees
declined $412 thousand. Loan fees and sales increased $447 thousand, or
15.6%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year, mainly due
to higher mortgage banking revenue. The Company’s deferred compensation
plan assets are held in a trust and are recorded as both an asset and a
liability. Fair value equity adjustments on these assets affecting both
other income and other expense increased $1.4 million over the same
quarter last year and $2.7 million over the previous quarter.
Non-interest income comprised 37.3% of the Company’s total revenue this
quarter.
Investment Securities Gains and Losses
The Company recorded net securities losses of $925 thousand in the
current quarter, compared to losses of $7.1 million in the prior quarter
and gains of $5.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2018. Net
securities losses in the current quarter resulted mainly from unrealized
fair value losses of $1.8 million on the Company’s private equity
investment portfolio, partly offset by net gains of $694 thousand from
sales of investment securities with a book value of $150.1 million.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $191.4 million,
compared to $182.3 million in the same period last year and $188.6
million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense
compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries
and benefits, but included several non-recurring items, and reflected a
core growth rate of 3.2%.
Compared to the 1st quarter of last year, salaries and
benefits expense increased $6.2 million, or 5.4%. Salaries expense grew
$5.0 million, mostly due to higher full-time salary costs. Benefits
expense increased $1.2 million, or 5.8%, due to higher medical expense.
Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,841 and 4,799 at March 31, 2019
and 2018, respectively.
Marketing costs increased $1.1 million mainly due to increased marketing
efforts for consumer deposit customers and healthcare banking
initiatives. Data processing costs increased $1.6 million due to higher
costs for service providers and software expense. However, deposit
insurance expense declined $1.7 million due to reduced FDIC insurance
rates. Additionally, costs for occupancy, supplies and communication,
loan collection, and repossessed property declined a combined $984
thousand this quarter compared to the same period last year.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the Company was 19.1% in the current quarter,
19.5% in the previous quarter, and 18.7% in the 1st quarter
of 2018.
Credit Quality
Net loan charge-offs in the 1st quarter of 2019 amounted to
$11.7 million, compared to $12.1 million in the prior quarter and $10.4
million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan
charge-offs to total average loans was .34% in both the current quarter
and the previous quarter, and .30% in the 1st quarter of last
year. During the 1st quarter of 2019, net loan charge-offs on
commercial loans declined $1.1 million to $394 thousand, while net loan
charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $737 thousand over the
previous quarter to $11.3 million, mainly due to higher consumer credit
card net losses.
In the 1st quarter of 2019, annualized net loan charge-offs
on average consumer credit card loans were 4.65%, compared to 3.73% in
the previous quarter, and 4.05% in the same quarter last year. Consumer
loan net charge-offs were .40% of average consumer loans in the current
quarter, .57% in the prior quarter and .49% in the same quarter last
year. This quarter, the provision for loan losses totaled $12.5 million
and exceeded net loan charge-offs by $750 thousand. At March 31, 2019,
the allowance totaled $160.7 million, or 1.14% of total loans.
At March 31, 2019, total non-performing assets amounted to $12.9
million, a decrease of $1.0 million from the previous quarter.
Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed
real estate ($12.2 million and $737 thousand, respectively). At March
31, 2019, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .09% of
loans outstanding, included business loans of $8.6 million, business
real estate loans of $1.7 million, and personal real estate loans of
$1.8 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing
interest totaled $16.7 million at March 31, 2019.
Other
During the 1st quarter of 2019, the Company paid a cash
dividend of $.26 per common share, representing a 16.1% increase over
the same period last year. The Company also paid an annualized 6% cash
dividend on its preferred stock. The Company purchased 647,054 shares of
treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $61.35.
Forward-Looking Information
This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements
include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions
and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are
based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management
and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results
may differ