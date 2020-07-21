Commerce Bancshares, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.34

Log in
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.  (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced earnings of $.34 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $.91 per share in the same quarter last year and $.44 per share in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $39.9 million, compared to $108.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $51.9 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was .54%, the return on average common equity was 4.77% and the efficiency ratio was 58.1%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, earnings per common share totaled $.78 compared to $1.72 for the first six months of 2019. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. amounted to $91.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $205.1 million in the comparable period last year. Year to date, the return on average assets was .66% and the return on average common equity was 5.61%.

In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “While uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy continued throughout the second quarter, we are cautiously optimistic about its resilience and encouraged by the strength of our customers and communities. Businesses have begun to reopen and adapt to the evolving COVID-19 operating environment and customer spending is rebounding from its lows in the second quarter. Commerce has always been committed to standing by our customers in difficult times. As part of our commitment, we have suspended foreclosure proceedings, offered fee waivers, and mobilized many internal resources to provide our commercial customers access to funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In addition to the pandemic, our country is grappling with new, jarring reminders of the work that needs to be done to create a more just and equitable society, with broadened access to the wealth-creating engine of our economy. Commerce is committed to doing its part to create the positive and enduring change that is needed. Our strong culture, industry-leading capital levels, and commitment to sound credit policy enable us to be a source of stability for our team members, customers and communities in this period of uncertainty."

Mr. Kemper continued, “While net income was lower this quarter, it was mainly impacted by additional reserves recorded for future loan losses. Excluding the provision for credit losses and securities losses, net income grew modestly over the first quarter. A slight increase in net interest income and lower expense more than offset the decline in fee income this quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, consumer and business spending declined significantly, which negatively impacted bank card revenue. The PPP loan program drove tremendous growth in business loans this quarter, overshadowing strong growth in personal real estate loans. We secured funding for 7,443 customers to receive $1.5 billion in PPP loans, with a median loan size of $34 thousand. The net interest margin declined 39 basis points this quarter, reflecting not only the significant decline in interest rates over the past quarter, but also the rapid growth in deposits during the current quarter, which substantially increased our low-yielding balances held at the Federal Reserve.”

Mr. Kemper continued, "This quarter net loan charge-offs totaled $8.4 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior quarter and $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .21% in the current quarter, .30% in the prior quarter and .32% in the second quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans totaled $3.2 million this quarter. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $6.1 million to $5.2 million, mostly the result of new payment relief programs, which lowered consumer credit card loan net charge-offs noticeably this quarter. Further, while net charge-offs were mostly uneventful this quarter, the provision for credit losses exceeded net loan charge-offs by $72.1 million, as the economic forecast utilized in our CECL model deteriorated significantly from our expectation at the end of the first quarter, driving a second consecutive quarter of substantial increases to our reserves.”

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $30.5 billion, total loans were $16.4 billion, and total deposits were $24.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company paid a common cash dividend of $.27 per share, representing an 8.9% increase over the rate paid in 2019, and also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

This financial news release, including management's discussion of second quarter results, is posted to the Company's web site at www.commercebank.com.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

 

 

Net interest income

 

$203,057

 

$201,065

 

$211,634

 

$404,122

 

$415,122

 

Non-interest income

 

117,515

 

123,663

 

127,259

 

241,178

 

248,499

 

Total revenue

 

320,572

 

324,728

 

338,893

 

645,300

 

663,621

 

Investment securities losses, net

 

(4,129)

 

(13,301)

 

(110)

 

(17,430)

 

(1,035)

 

Provision for credit losses

 

80,539

 

57,953

 

11,806

 

138,492

 

24,269

 

Non-interest expense

 

187,512

 

193,698

 

189,779

 

381,210

 

381,204

 

Income before taxes

 

48,392

 

59,776

 

137,198

 

108,168

 

257,113

 

Income taxes

 

9,661

 

10,173

 

28,899

 

19,834

 

51,759

 

Non-controlling interest (income) expense

 

(1,132)

 

(2,254)

 

328

 

(3,386)

 

245

 

Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

39,863

 

51,857

 

107,971

 

91,720

 

205,109

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

4,500

 

4,500

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$37,613

 

$49,607

 

$105,721

 

$87,220

 

$200,609

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income — basic

 

$.34

 

$.44

 

$.91

 

$.78

 

$1.72

 

Net income — diluted

 

$.34

 

$.44

 

$.91

 

$.78

 

$1.72

 

Effective tax rate

 

19.51

%

16.40

%

21.11

%

17.78

%

20.15

%

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

$206,253

 

$204,402

 

$215,203

 

$410,655

 

$422,307

 

Average total interest earning assets (1)

 

$

28,193,312

 

$

24,691,014

 

$

23,939,495

 

$26,442,163

 

$

23,907,357

 

Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding

 

110,896,858

 

111,375,938

 

115,239,850

 

111,136,398

 

115,526,352

 

RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans to deposits (2)

 

69.22

%

72.57

%

70.97

%

70.78

%

70.96

%

Return on total average assets

 

.54

 

0.80

 

1.73

 

.66

 

1.66

 

Return on average common equity (3)

 

4.77

 

6.48

 

14.46

 

5.61

 

14.06

 

Non-interest income to total revenue

 

36.66

 

38.08

 

37.55

 

37.37

 

37.45

 

Efficiency ratio (4)

 

58.10

 

59.17

 

55.88

 

58.64

 

57.29

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

 

2.94

 

3.33

 

3.61

 

3.12

 

3.56

 

EQUITY SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$.270

 

$.270

 

$.248

 

$.540

 

$.496

 

Cash dividends on common stock

 

$30,174

 

$30,292

 

$28,682

 

$60,466

 

$57,540

 

Cash dividends on preferred stock

 

$2,250

 

$2,250

 

$2,250

 

$4,500

 

$4,500

 

Book value per common share (5)

 

$28.81

 

$27.86

 

$26.22

 

 

 

Market value per common share (5)

 

$59.47

 

$50.35

 

$56.82

 

 

 

High market value per common share

 

$69.77

 

$71.92

 

$59.01

 

 

 

Low market value per common share

 

$48.06

 

$45.51

 

$53.93

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding (5)

 

111,533,315

 

111,535,295

 

115,424,027

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

 

10.12

%

11.13

%

11.25

%

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

 

10.78

%

11.13

%

11.75

%

 

 

OTHER QTD INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of bank/ATM locations

 

312

 

317

 

319

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent employees

 

4,856

 

4,854

 

4,857

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities.

(2)

 

Includes loans held for sale.

(3)

 

Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.

(4)

 

The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

(5)

 

As of period end.

(6)

The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights).

All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2019.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

Interest income

 

$213,323

 

$221,485

 

$226,665

 

$231,743

 

$238,412

 

$434,808

 

$466,277

 

Interest expense

 

10,266

 

20,420

 

24,006

 

28,231

 

26,778

 

30,686

 

51,155

 

Net interest income

 

203,057

 

201,065

 

202,659

 

203,512

 

211,634

 

404,122

 

415,122

 

Provision for credit losses

 

80,539

 

57,953

 

15,206

 

10,963

 

11,806

 

138,492

 

24,269

 

Net interest income after credit losses

122,518

 

143,112

 

187,453

 

192,549

 

199,828

 

265,630

 

390,853

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank card transaction fees

 

33,745

 

40,200

 

41,079

 

44,510

 

42,646

 

73,945

 

82,290

 

Trust fees

 

37,942

 

39,965

 

40,405

 

39,592

 

38,375

 

77,907

 

75,631

 

Deposit account charges and other fees

22,279

 

23,677

 

24,974

 

24,032

 

23,959

 

45,956

 

46,977

 

Capital market fees

 

3,772

 

3,790

 

2,536

 

1,787

 

1,944

 

7,562

 

3,823

 

Consumer brokerage services

 

3,011

 

4,077

 

4,139

 

4,030

 

3,888

 

7,088

 

7,635

 

Loan fees and sales

 

4,649

 

3,235

 

3,465

 

4,755

 

4,238

 

7,884

 

7,547

 

Other

 

12,117

 

8,719

 

26,863

 

14,037

 

12,209

 

20,836

 

24,596

 

Total non-interest income

 

117,515

 

123,663

 

143,461

 

132,743

 

127,259

 

241,178

 

248,499

 

INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET

(4,129)

 

(13,301)

 

(248)

 

4,909

 

(110)

 

(17,430)

 

(1,035)

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

126,759

 

128,937

 

126,901

 

123,836

 

120,062

 

255,696

 

242,190

 

Net occupancy

 

11,269

 

11,748

 

12,218

 

12,293

 

11,145

 

23,017

 

22,646

 

Equipment

 

4,755

 

4,821

 

4,859

 

4,941

 

4,790

 

9,576

 

9,261

 

Supplies and communication

 

4,427

 

4,658

 

4,851

 

5,106

 

5,275

 

9,085

 

10,437

 

Data processing and software

 

23,837

 

23,555

 

23,934

 

23,457

 

23,248

 

47,392

 

45,508

 

Marketing

 

3,801

 

5,979

 

3,951

 

6,048

 

6,015

 

9,780

 

11,915

 

Other

 

12,664

 

14,000

 

18,460

 

15,339

 

19,244

 

26,664

 

39,247

 

Total non-interest expense

 

187,512

 

193,698

 

195,174

 

191,020

 

189,779

 

381,210

 

381,204

 

Income before income taxes

 

48,392

 

59,776

 

135,492

 

139,181

 

137,198

 

108,168

 

257,113

 

Less income taxes

 

9,661

 

10,173

 

28,214

 

29,101

 

28,899

 

19,834

 

51,759

 

Net income

 

38,731

 

49,603

 

107,278

 

110,080

 

108,299

 

88,334

 

205,354

 

Less non-controlling interest expense (income)

(1,132)

 

(2,254)

 

398

 

838

 

328

 

(3,386)

 

245

 

Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

39,863

 

51,857

 

106,880

 

109,242

 

107,971

 

91,720

 

205,109

 

Less preferred stock dividends

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

2,250

 

4,500

 

4,500

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$37,613

 

$49,607

 

$104,630

 

$106,992

 

$105,721

 

$87,220

 

$200,609

 

Net income per common share — basic

$.34

 

$.44

 

$.94

 

$.93

 

$.91

 

$.78

 

$1.72

 

Net income per common share — diluted

$.34

 

$.44

 

$.93

 

$.93

 

$.91

 

$.78

 

$1.72

 

OTHER INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on total average assets

 

.54

%

.80

%

1.65

%

1.72

%

1.73

%

.66

%

1.66

%

Return on average common equity (1)

4.77

 

6.48

 

13.90

 

14.21

 

14.46

 

5.61

 

14.06

 

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

58.10

 

59.17

 

56.29

 

56.66

 

55.88

 

58.64

 

57.29

 

Effective tax rate

 

19.51

 

16.40

 

20.88

 

21.04

 

21.11

 

17.78

 

20.15

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.94

 

3.33

 

3.36

 

3.43

 

3.61

 

3.12

 

3.56

 

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

$206,253

 

$204,402

 

$206,156

 

$206,958

 

$215,203

 

$410,655

 

$422,307

 

(1)

Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END

(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

Business

 

$

6,858,217

 

$

5,773,865

 

$

5,257,682

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

932,022

 

873,402

 

909,784

 

Real estate — business

 

2,941,163

 

2,960,308

 

2,867,831

 

Real estate — personal

 

2,690,542

 

2,464,819

 

2,160,515

 

Consumer

 

1,966,707

 

1,941,787

 

1,927,623

 

Revolving home equity

 

334,627

 

349,735

 

357,406

 

Consumer credit card

 

666,597

 

706,753

 

776,333

 

Overdrafts

 

5,179

 

3,143

 

3,074

 

Total loans

 

16,395,054

 

15,073,812

 

14,260,248

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

(240,744)

 

(171,653)

 

(161,182)

 

Net loans

 

16,154,310

 

14,902,159

 

14,099,066

 

Loans held for sale

 

12,785

 

6,214

 

20,067

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

Available for sale debt securities

 

10,317,427

 

8,678,586

 

8,682,303

 

Trading debt securities

 

28,813

 

24,291

 

36,508

 

Equity securities

 

4,128

 

4,038

 

4,744

 

Other securities

 

117,761

 

155,074

 

130,038

 

Total investment securities

 

10,468,129

 

8,861,989

 

8,853,593

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

 

400

 

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

850,000

 

850,000

 

700,000

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

 

1,404,968

 

474,156

 

492,318

 

Cash and due from banks

 

391,268

 

401,185

 

456,192

 

Premises and equipment — net

 

368,565

 

369,745

 

363,554

 

Goodwill

 

138,921

 

138,921

 

138,921

 

Other intangible assets — net

 

7,179

 

8,433

 

8,763

 

Other assets

 

699,996

 

779,815

 

639,700

 

Total assets

 

$

30,496,121

 

$

26,793,017

 

$

25,772,174

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

$

9,700,261

 

$

6,952,236

 

$

6,274,838

 

Savings, interest checking and money market

 

12,792,993

 

12,049,279

 

11,452,849

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

 

590,635

 

619,758

 

613,505

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

 

1,443,078

 

1,154,590

 

1,488,416

 

Total deposits

 

24,526,967

 

20,775,863

 

19,829,608

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

1,740,438

 

1,428,013

 

2,394,294

 

Other borrowings

 

1,475

 

756,461

 

4,510

 

Other liabilities

 

869,072

 

580,216

 

372,399

 

Total liabilities

 

27,137,952

 

23,540,553

 

22,600,811

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

144,784

 

144,784

 

144,784

 

Common stock

 

563,978

 

563,978

 

559,432

 

Capital surplus

 

2,136,874

 

2,133,623

 

2,077,491

 

Retained earnings

 

232,082

 

224,643

 

384,232

 

Treasury stock

 

(69,112)

 

(69,149)

 

(106,106)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

349,261

 

253,136

 

108,898

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,357,867

 

3,251,015

 

3,168,731

 

Non-controlling interest

 

302

 

1,449

 

2,632

 

Total equity

 

3,358,169

 

3,252,464

 

3,171,363

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

30,496,121

 

$

26,793,017

 

$

25,772,174

 

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

6,760,827

 

$

5,493,657

 

$

5,362,020

 

$

5,263,312

 

$

5,142,794

 

Real estate — construction and land

895,648

 

924,086

 

901,367

 

920,206

 

908,777

 

Real estate — business

2,962,076

 

2,853,632

 

2,820,189

 

2,883,379

 

2,868,503

 

Real estate — personal

2,582,484

 

2,390,716

 

2,283,530

 

2,175,156

 

2,135,048

 

Consumer

1,944,265

 

1,950,491

 

1,961,631

 

1,924,434

 

1,907,979

 

Revolving home equity

343,210

 

350,256

 

347,527

 

354,040

 

361,673

 

Consumer credit card

663,911

 

727,569

 

749,056

 

763,377

 

766,080

 

Overdrafts

2,912

 

4,044

 

18,322

 

9,240

 

4,889

 

Total loans

16,155,333

 

14,694,451

 

14,443,642

 

14,293,144

 

14,095,743

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(171,616)

 

(139,482)

 

(159,776)

 

(160,387)

 

(161,403)

 

Net loans

15,983,717

 

14,554,969

 

14,283,866

 

14,132,757

 

13,934,340

 

Loans held for sale

6,363

 

12,875

 

15,363

 

19,882

 

20,731

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government and federal agency obligations

776,240

 

802,556

 

826,702

 

825,544

 

843,974

 

Government-sponsored enterprise obligations

114,518

 

134,296

 

184,973

 

181,929

 

199,506

 

State and municipal obligations

1,285,427

 

1,222,595

 

1,207,584

 

1,172,259

 

1,222,008

 

Mortgage-backed securities

5,325,720

 

4,685,782

 

4,685,794

 

4,712,508

 

4,614,703

 

Asset-backed securities

1,342,518

 

1,182,556

 

1,258,297

 

1,297,685

 

1,412,452

 

Other debt securities

406,665

 

321,733

 

331,167

 

334,218

 

331,459

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities

281,457

 

191,275

 

149,591

 

152,706

 

42,009

 

Total available for sale debt securities

9,532,545

 

8,540,793

 

8,644,108

 

8,676,849

 

8,666,111

 

Trading debt securities

31,981

 

34,055

 

32,518

 

29,622

 

30,169

 

Equity securities

4,137

 

4,273

 

4,200

 

4,705

 

4,717

 

Other securities

139,250

 

144,096

 

141,501

 

134,896

 

130,433

 

Total investment securities

9,707,913

 

8,723,217

 

8,822,327

 

8,846,072

 

8,831,430

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

92

 

326

 

714

 

1,080

 

1,601

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

850,000

 

850,000

 

849,986

 

713,030

 

700,000

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

1,755,068

 

601,420

 

390,134

 

226,582

 

331,999

 

Other assets

1,461,528

 

1,368,464

 

1,315,395

 

1,292,191

 

1,251,555

 

Total assets

$

29,764,681

 

$

26,111,271

 

$

25,677,785

 

$

25,231,594

 

$

25,071,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

8,843,408

 

$

6,615,108

 

$

6,552,862

 

$

6,290,036

 

$

6,335,620

 

Savings

1,111,397

 

952,709

 

924,282

 

924,581

 

929,974

 

Interest checking and money market

11,441,694

 

10,777,400

 

10,618,347

 

10,409,111

 

10,642,648

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

605,136

 

622,840

 

626,944

 

620,138

 

605,440

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

1,346,069

 

1,299,443

 

1,434,309

 

1,503,805

 

1,378,402

 

Total deposits

23,347,704

 

20,267,500

 

20,156,744

 

19,747,671

 

19,892,084

 

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,991,971

 

1,990,051

 

1,836,982

 

1,884,939

 

1,793,526

 

Other borrowings

345,162

 

161,698

 

94,471

 

77,248

 

1,318

 

Total borrowings

2,337,133

 

2,151,749

 

1,931,453

 

1,962,187

 

1,794,844

 

Other liabilities

763,524

 

466,980

 

458,094

 

390,560

 

307,433

 

Total liabilities

26,448,361

 

22,886,229

 

22,546,291

 

22,100,418

 

21,994,361

 

Equity

3,316,320

 

3,225,042

 

3,131,494

 

3,131,176

 

3,077,295

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

29,764,681

 

$

26,111,271

 

$

25,677,785

 

$

25,231,594

 

$

25,071,656

 

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE RATES

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

 

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

 

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business(1)

2.91

%

3.50

%

3.59

%

3.85

%

4.02

%

 

Real estate — construction and land

3.95

 

4.78

 

5.05

 

5.46

 

5.63

 

 

Real estate — business

3.71

 

4.16

 

4.22

 

4.42

 

4.60

 

 

Real estate — personal

3.69

 

3.83

 

3.85

 

3.91

 

3.97

 

 

Consumer

4.48

 

4.78

 

4.76

 

4.88

 

4.77

 

 

Revolving home equity

3.50

 

4.61

 

4.76

 

5.17

 

5.20

 

 

Consumer credit card

11.76

 

12.26

 

12.11

 

12.42

 

12.33

 

 

Overdrafts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

3.80

 

4.39

 

4.47

 

4.71

 

4.82

 

 

Loans held for sale

8.03

 

6.15

 

5.32

 

6.15

 

6.98

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government and federal agency obligations

.46

 

2.09

 

2.16

 

2.36

 

4.66

 

 

Government-sponsored enterprise obligations

3.51

 

4.19

 

2.17

 

2.69

 

2.32

 

 

State and municipal obligations(1)

2.97

 

3.11

 

3.05

 

3.14

 

3.18

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities

2.17

 

2.37

 

2.72

 

2.61

 

2.70

 

 

Asset-backed securities

2.25

 

2.63

 

2.62

 

2.80

 

2.79

 

 

Other debt securities

2.49

 

2.94

 

2.82

 

2.63

 

2.68

 

 

Total available for sale debt securities

2.18

 

2.54

 

2.69

 

2.69

 

2.97

 

 

Trading debt securities(1)

2.93

 

2.52

 

2.81

 

2.91

 

3.14

 

 

Equity securities (1)

48.42

 

46.78

 

49.40

 

35.67

 

35.97

 

 

Other securities (1)

4.36

 

5.31

 

6.58

 

6.19

 

6.69

 

 

Total investment securities

2.24

 

2.61

 

2.78

 

2.76

 

3.04

 

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

2.47

 

2.22

 

2.57

 

2.76

 

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

5.08

 

3.53

 

2.26

 

2.01

 

2.11

 

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

.10

 

.86

 

1.61

 

2.17

 

2.40

 

 

Total interest earning assets

3.09

 

3.66

 

3.75

 

3.90

 

4.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

.09

 

.11

 

.11

 

.11

 

.11

 

 

Interest checking and money market

.13

 

.30

 

.35

 

.38

 

.38

 

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

.93

 

1.15

 

1.16

 

1.11

 

1.01

 

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

1.08

 

1.62

 

1.79

 

1.99

 

2.02

 

 

Total interest bearing deposits

.25

 

.45

 

.52

 

.58

 

.55

 

 

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

.12

 

.96

 

1.20

 

1.74

 

1.80

 

 

Other borrowings

.82

 

.82

 

2.05

 

2.33

 

1.52

 

 

Total borrowings

.22

 

.95

 

1.25

 

1.76

 

1.80

 

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

.25

%

.52

%

.61

%

.73

%

.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.94

%

3.33

%

3.36

%

3.43

%

3.61

%

 

(1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CREDIT QUALITY

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

171,653

 

$

160,682

 

$

160,682

 

$

161,182

 

$

160,682

 

$

160,682

 

$

159,932

 

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

 

 

(21,039)

 

 

 

 

(21,039)

 

 

Provision for credit losses on loans

 

77,491

 

42,868

 

15,206

 

10,963

 

11,806

 

120,359

 

24,269

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

3,249

 

(373)

 

3,036

 

335

 

284

 

2,876

 

731

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

 

 

 

 

(101)

 

 

(117)

 

Real estate — business

 

(6)

 

(21)

 

35

 

(44)

 

(14)

 

(27)

 

(51)

 

 

 

3,243

 

(394)

 

3,071

 

291

 

169

 

2,849

 

563

 

Personal banking portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

3,584

 

9,157

 

8,829

 

8,568

 

9,066

 

12,741

 

18,024

 

Consumer

 

1,362

 

1,711

 

2,838

 

2,069

 

1,723

 

3,073

 

3,647

 

Overdraft

 

316

 

426

 

507

 

446

 

253

 

742

 

570

 

Real estate — personal

 

(71)

 

(4)

 

6

 

(30)

 

(21)

 

(75)

 

80

 

Revolving home equity

 

(34)

 

(38)

 

(45)

 

119

 

116

 

(72)

 

135

 

 

 

5,157

 

11,252

 

12,135

 

11,172

 

11,137

 

16,409

 

22,456

 

Total net loan charge-offs

 

8,400

 

10,858

 

15,206

 

11,463

 

11,306

 

19,258

 

23,019

 

Balance at end of period

 

$

240,744

 

$

171,653

 

$

160,682

 

$

160,682

 

$

161,182

 

$

240,744

 

$

161,182

 

LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS

 

$

35,299

 

$

32,250

 

$

1,075

 

$

1,075

 

$

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

.19

%

(.03

%)

.22

%

.03

%

.02

%

.09

%

.03

%

Real estate — construction and land

 

 

 

 

 

(.04)

 

 

(.03)

 

Real estate — business

 

 

 

 

(.01)

 

 

 

 

 

 

.12

 

(.02)

 

.13

 

.01

 

.01

 

.06

 

.01

 

Personal banking portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

2.17

 

5.06

 

4.68

 

4.45

 

4.75

 

3.68

 

4.70

 

Consumer

 

.28

 

.35

 

.57

 

.43

 

.36

 

.32

 

.38

 

Overdraft

 

43.65

 

42.37

 

10.98

 

19.15

 

20.76

 

42.90

 

25.27

 

Real estate — personal

 

(.01)

 

 

 

(.01)

 

 

(.01)

 

.01

 

Revolving home equity

 

(.04)

 

(.04)

 

(.05)

 

.13

 

.13

 

(.04)

 

.07

 

 

 

.37

 

.83

 

.90

 

.85

 

.86

 

.60

 

.87

 

Total

 

.21

%

.30

%

.42

%

.32

%

.32

%

.25

%

.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total loans

 

.14

%

.07

%

.07

%

.08

%

.08

%

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

.08

 

.04

 

.04

 

.05

 

.05

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)

 

1.47

 

1.14

 

1.09

 

1.11

 

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

$

19,034

 

$

7,356

 

$

7,489

 

$

7,753

 

$

8,428

 

 

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

1

 

2

 

2

 

3

 

3

 

 

 

Real estate — business

 

1,921

 

1,532

 

1,030

 

2,359

 

950

 

 

 

Real estate — personal

 

1,679

 

1,743

 

1,699

 

1,618

 

1,752

 

 

 

Total

 

22,635

 

10,633

 

10,220

 

11,733

 

11,133

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

422

 

422

 

365

 

502

 

897

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

23,057

 

$

11,055

 

$

10,585

 

$

12,235

 

$

12,030

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest

$

24,583

 

$

16,520

 

$

19,859

 

$

16,308

 

$

16,532

 

 

 

(1)

As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

(2)

Excluding PPP loans, Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.62% as of June 30, 2020.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Management Discussion of Second Quarter Results
June 30, 2020

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $39.9 million, compared to $51.9 million in the previous quarter and $108.0 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the previous quarter was primarily the result of an increase in the provision for credit losses. Non-interest income was lower this quarter than in the prior quarter, but non-interest expense also declined by a similar amount. Securities losses decreased this quarter mostly due to lower fair value adjustments on the Company’s private equity investment portfolio. While net interest income increased this quarter, the net interest margin decreased as the contraction of average rates on loans and investment securities was only modestly offset by the declining rate paid on interest bearing liabilities and growth in interest earning assets. Average loans increased $1.5 billion over the previous quarter, while average deposits increased $3.1 billion. For the quarter, the return on average assets was .54%, the return on average common equity was 4.77%, and the efficiency ratio was 58.1%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 2nd quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $16.2 billion, and increased $1.5 billion over the prior quarter, and grew $2.1 billion, or 14.6%, over the same quarter last year. Period-end loans grew $1.3 billion over the prior quarter and $2.1 billion over June 30, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average loan growth was primarily driven by increases in business, personal real estate, and business real estate loans of $1.3 billion, $191.8 million, and $108.4 million, respectively. This growth was partly offset by a decline in consumer credit card loans of $63.7 million. Growth in business loans was the result of demand for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans, while personal real estate loan balances grew due to a higher portion of loans originated being retained rather than sold during the 2nd quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $832 thousand, compared to $39.3 million in the prior quarter, as late in the current quarter the Company resumed selling loans in the secondary market after temporarily pausing sales in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $991.8 million over the previous quarter to $9.5 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Purchases of securities during the quarter totaled $2.3 billion, and sales, maturities and pay downs were $733.1 million. At June 30, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 2.8 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $1.6 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $3.1 billion this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in demand ($2.2 billion), interest checking and money market ($664.3 million), savings deposits ($158.7 million), and certificates of deposit ($28.9 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $2.0 billion, $975.6 million and $161.3 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 69.2% in the current quarter and 72.6% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $2.3 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2020 and $2.2 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 2nd quarter of 2020 amounted to $203.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter increased $1.9 million over the previous quarter to $206.3 million. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to lower interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, partly offset by lower income on interest earnings assets. The Company recorded a $1.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes, which lowered interest income this quarter. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) decreased to 2.94%, compared to 3.33% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $7.8 million, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, mainly business and business real estate loans and lower average balances of consumer credit card loans. Growth in average business, personal real estate, and business real estate loan balances increased net interest income and partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio declined to 3.80%, compared to 4.39% in the previous quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) decreased $2.9 million from the previous quarter, mainly due to lower interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities as inflation income on treasury inflation-protected securities declined $3.3 million this quarter. An increase in interest income from higher average balances of mortgage-backed securities was partly offset by the $1.5 million premium amortization adjustment, as noted above. The yield on total investment securities was 2.24% in the current quarter, down from 2.61% in the previous quarter.

Interest costs on deposits totaled 25 basis points in the 2nd quarter of 2020, compared to 45 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $6.3 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on all deposit categories. Borrowing costs decreased $3.8 million this quarter due to lower rates paid on borrowings, especially securities sold under agreements to repurchase, partially offset by higher average Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, which were paid off as of June 30, 2020. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .25% in the current quarter, compared to .52% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 2nd quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $117.5 million, a decrease of $9.7 million, or 7.7%, compared to the same period last year and decreased $6.1 million, or 5.0%, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the same period last year was mainly due to lower bank card, deposit account, and consumer brokerage service fees, partly offset by growth in capital market fees.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $8.9 million, or 20.9%, from the same period last year, and decreased $6.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees decreased $5.8 million from the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower transaction volume. Net debit card fees decreased $1.2 million, or 11.7%, mainly due to lower interchange income. Net merchant income declined $1.0 million, or 19.5%, and net credit card fees decreased $965 thousand, or 24.9%, due to lower fee income. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($17.8 million), debit card ($8.8 million), merchant ($4.2 million) and credit card ($2.9 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees decreased $433 thousand, or 1.1%, from the same period last year, resulting from lower corporate and institutional trust revenue, partially offset by higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $1.7 million, or 7.0%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees, partly offset by an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.8 million, or 94.0%, while consumer brokerage service fees decreased $877 thousand, or 22.6%, from amounts recorded in the same quarter last year.

Other non-interest income increased in the 2nd quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter mainly due to fair value adjustments to the Company’s deferred compensation plan assets that are held in a trust and are recorded as both an asset and a liability. Fair value equity adjustments on these assets affecting both other income and other expense increased $4.7 million over the previous quarter. For the 2nd quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 36.7% of the Company’s total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities losses of $4.1 million in the current quarter, compared to losses of $13.3 million in the prior quarter and losses of $110 thousand in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Net securities losses in the current quarter primarily resulted from unrealized losses of $7.5 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio, as the economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact investment valuations. The current quarter’s unrealized losses were partially offset by gains on sales of available for sale securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $187.5 million, compared to $189.8 million in the same period last year and $193.7 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to lower marketing and other non-interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $6.7 million, or 5.6%, driven mainly by growth in full-time salary costs and higher incentive compensation expense. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,856 and 4,857 at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, marketing expense decreased $2.2 million, or 36.8%. Other non-interest expense decreased mainly due to higher deferred loan origination costs and lower travel and entertainment expense. These decreases to expense were partly offset by a $1.6 million increase in the Company’s deferred compensation liability, and a $795 thousand impairment on the Company’s mortgage servicing rights during the 2nd quarter of 2020. Supplies and communication expense decreased $848 thousand due to lower supplies, postage and bank card issuance expense.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 19.5% in the current quarter, 16.4% in the previous quarter, and 21.1% in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 2nd quarter of 2020 amounted to $8.4 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior quarter and $11.3 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .21% in the current quarter, .30% in the previous quarter, and .32% in the 2nd quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans increased $3.6 million to $3.2 million, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $6.1 million to $5.2 million.

In the 2nd quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 2.17%, compared to 5.06% in the previous quarter, and 4.75% in the same quarter last year. The reduction in net charge-offs during the 2nd quarter was mainly the result of a relief program that allowed consumer credit card customers to skip payments for up to two months. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .28% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .35% in the prior quarter and .36% in the same quarter last year.

This quarter, the provision for credit losses on loans totaled $77.5 million and was $69.1 million higher than net loan charge-offs. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans was driven by a significant deterioration of the economic forecast used in our CECL model as of June 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $240.7 million, or 1.47% of total loans and 1.62% of total loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments increased $3.0 million. The liability for unfunded lending commitments at June 30, 2020 was $35.3 million.

At June 30, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $23.1 million, an increase of $12.2 million over the previous quarter, which was mostly related to a single energy loan. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($22.6 million and $422 thousand, respectively). At June 30, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .14% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $19.0 million, business real estate loans of $1.9 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.7 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $24.6 million at June 30, 2020.

Other

During the 2nd quarter of 2020, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.27 per common share, representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year. The Company also paid an annualized 6% cash dividend on its preferred stock.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


