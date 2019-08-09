Commerce Bancshares : Molly Hyland Named to St. Louis Business Journal's Most Influential Business Women Class of 2019

Molly Hyland, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Relations and Government Relations, has been named to St. Louis Business Journal's Most Influential Business Women Class of 2019. The award recognizes women who demonstrate high levels of achievement and leadership throughout their careers and make an impact in the communities they represent. St. Louis Business Journal received more than 200 nominations this year and Hyland was among 25 local women recognized on the list.

In her role as Director of Community Relations and Government Relations, Hyland leads a team responsible for researching community needs and developing recommendations for the bank's charitable contributions and community investment. These efforts include Commerce Bank's ongoing role in its continued support and development of The Mosaic Project, a regional initiative developed by the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and the World Trade Center St. Louis in response to an economic impact report that outlined a lag in immigrant growth in St. Louis. Hyland is also responsible for developing the bank's government relations program on the national, state and local levels and takes a hands-on leadership role in its implementation.

'Molly is a strategic leader, forward-thinker and trusted advisor who has made significant contributions at Commerce and in the local community,' said Bob Homes, Chairman and CEO, Commerce Bank of St. Louis. 'This recognition is a true testament to her leadership and commitment to progress. On behalf of the organization, I congratulate Molly on this accolade.'

Hyland plays an active role in the community representing Commerce Bank on the Steering Committee of the St. Louis Mosaic Project as well as serving on the Public Policy Committee for the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Her civic involvement also includes serving on the boards of The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Missouri Bankers Association, FOCUS St. Louis and the St. Louis Zoo Association Board where she chairs the Government Relations Committee. Hyland received a bachelor's degree in communications and marketing from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.



With $25.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.