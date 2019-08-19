Log in
Commerce Bancshares : Young Professionals Network adds two additional Commerce up-and-comers to its 2019-2020 Leadership 100 cohort

08/19/2019 | 01:57pm EDT
St. Louis, MO, August 13, 2019- Alejandra Berra and Arielle Edwards of Commerce Trust Company were among 20 rising St. Louis-area business professionals inducted into the Regional Business Council's 2019-2020 Young Professionals Network (YPN) Leadership 100 during a recent ceremony at The Forest Park Trolley Room.

Chosen on the basis of their demonstrated leadership and service to the community, Berra and Edwards join three other Commerce team members - Shannon O'Heron, Chelsea Osterby and Tiffany Charles - in the YPN Leadership program. Its 100 members are selected from a pool of more than 4,200 YPN members representing over 750 companies in the St. Louis region.

A portfolio manager for Commerce Trust, Berra holds an MBA from Webster University and has completed volunteer leadership projects for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Operation Food Search, Marian Middle School and the Mosaic Project's International Spouses Mentoring Program.

Edwards, a portfolio management associate for Commerce Trust, completed her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She participates in Missouri Department of Conservation stream-cleaning events and is active in the LPGA Amateur Golf Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Society of St. Louis.

'Ally and Arielle have not only demonstrated exceptional talent and leadership at Commerce, but their commitment to civic engagement and community service is core to who we are as an organization,' said John Kemper, president and chief executive officer of Commerce Bank. 'We are proud to have five Commerce team members in the YPN representing our community's next generation of young leaders.'

Launched by the Regional Business Council to help attract, retain and develop a skilled and diverse workforce, the Young Professionals Network offers networking, professional development and community involvement opportunities to its members, which range in age from 21 to 40. Members of YPN Leadership 100 are offered additional unique experiences and engagement opportunities in St. Louis.

About Commerce Bank

With $25.8 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., the Company currently operates banking facilities in nine core markets including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. Commerce Bank also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer care line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.


1. As of June 30, 2019

Disclaimer

Commerce Bancshares Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:56:07 UTC
