Commerce Bancshares : Young Professionals Network adds two additional Commerce up-and-comers to its 2019-2020 Leadership 100 cohort

Alejandra Berra and Arielle Edwards of Commerce Trust Company were among 20 rising St. Louis-area business professionals inducted into the Regional Business Council's 2019-2020 Young Professionals Network (YPN) Leadership 100 during a recent ceremony at The Forest Park Trolley Room.

Chosen on the basis of their demonstrated leadership and service to the community, Berra and Edwards join three other Commerce team members - Shannon O'Heron, Chelsea Osterby and Tiffany Charles - in the YPN Leadership program. Its 100 members are selected from a pool of more than 4,200 YPN members representing over 750 companies in the St. Louis region.

A portfolio manager for Commerce Trust, Berra holds an MBA from Webster University and has completed volunteer leadership projects for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Operation Food Search, Marian Middle School and the Mosaic Project's International Spouses Mentoring Program.

Edwards, a portfolio management associate for Commerce Trust, completed her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She participates in Missouri Department of Conservation stream-cleaning events and is active in the LPGA Amateur Golf Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Society of St. Louis.

'Ally and Arielle have not only demonstrated exceptional talent and leadership at Commerce, but their commitment to civic engagement and community service is core to who we are as an organization,' said John Kemper, president and chief executive officer of Commerce Bank. 'We are proud to have five Commerce team members in the YPN representing our community's next generation of young leaders.'

Launched by the Regional Business Council to help attract, retain and develop a skilled and diverse workforce, the Young Professionals Network offers networking, professional development and community involvement opportunities to its members, which range in age from 21 to 40. Members of YPN Leadership 100 are offered additional unique experiences and engagement opportunities in St. Louis.

