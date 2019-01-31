Look, Tap and Go: Commerce Introduces Contactless Visa® Debit Card

- Commerce Bank's Visa debit and reloadable prepaid cards now feature contactless payment capability. Contactless payments use short-range wireless technology to quickly complete payments between a contactless-enabled card or payment-enabled device and a contactless-enabled checkout terminal. It takes as little as 1/2 a second to make a payment and a quicker checkout experience that's as easy as looking for the contactless symbol on the terminal, waiting for the prompt and then placing the card on the terminal near the symbol.

The benefits of contactless technology include ease of use, speed through the checkout process and security. By simply tapping the contactless card on the contactless-enabled checkout terminal, payments are fast and convenient to use in places where you need to pay on the go. And, just like transactions made with a chip card, each contactless card transaction is accompanied by a one-time security code that protects the payment information. Additionally, unlike cash, contactless payments help provide better records of purchases while still allowing cardholders to do everything they would do with a non-contactless card, including adding a tip, getting cash back (if available) and more.

Consistently ranked among the top issuers of credit, debit and commercial cards, Commerce continues to invest considerably in the payments space to keep pace with evolving customer needs and expectations and to ensure long-term growth. Since 2012, the bank has introduced six new consumer card products and services, eight new ways to pay, and five new digital apps or services. Speaking to the bank's commitment to payment innovation, Carl Bradbury, Director of Consumer Card Products for Commerce Bank said, 'as an early adopter of this technology and one of the first banks our size to offer it to cardholders, Commerce is very excited to provide another convenient payment solution. Commerce continues to compete above our weight class in the payment card market as we seek to deliver offerings, like the contactless technology, that will solve customer challenges, provide security and ensure long-term convenience for our customers'

Cardholders can learn more about contactless payment including FAQs around how to use your card by visiting https://www.commercebank.com/personal/bank/checking/debit-cards.

