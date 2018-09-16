Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C.    CBD   AEC000201017

COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C. (CBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Commercial Bank of Dubai P S C : Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Program and 2X Salary Promotion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

Commercial Bank of Dubai Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Program and 2X Salary Promotion

Dubai, 16 September 2018: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) announced the winners of its SmartKidz Savings Program and the 2X Salary Promotion for the months of May, June and July at a ceremony held recently at its Head Office in Dubai.

Three winners won one month's school fee each through the SmartKidz promotion, whilst three other winners won cash prizes worth two times their salary through the 2X Salary Promotion. Prizes were awarded by Amit Malhotra, General Manager - Personal Banking Group at CBD.

Congratulating the winners, Amit Malhotra, said, 'We are delighted to present these prizes to our lucky winners. As a leading bank in the region, we always aim to add value to our clients' transactions, enhance their overall experience and be committed to building long-term relationships with our customers.'

He added: 'Our aim is to encourage saving among young parents to help them prepare for their children's education requirements. The CBD SmartKidz Savings Program, with its attractive returns on savings, guaranteed principal amount, and the chance to win one month's school fee every month, is a great motivation to save and secure our children's future.'

In return, the lucky winners expressed their happiness and thanked the Bank for the exciting promotions they offer, in addition to providing them with the best rewards and services.

Customers can apply for the SmartKidz Savings Program by opening a savings account and depositing a recurring amount as low as AED 500 per month to get one entry in the monthly drawwith this promotion.

The 2X Salary Promotion is aimed at Executive Banking customers (Employees of select CBD approved employers), and all customers need to do to qualify is to simply transfer their salaries to CBD.

Back

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 12:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P
02:43pCOMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Prog..
PU
08/16COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Grand Prize Winners of the Gold Bonan..
PU
08/12COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Launches its Enhanced Mobile App
PU
08/09COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : CBD Signs agreement with RERA
PU
06/07COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Prog..
PU
05/20COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion
PU
05/08COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : launches Positive Pay Solutions to Eliminate Ch..
PU
05/08COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/25COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Appoints New Chairman and Vice Chairman to the ..
PU
04/11COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : launches Liquidity Management and Receivables M..
PU
More news
Financials (AED)
Sales 2018 2 727 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 183 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 10 931 M
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,20  AED
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus van Linder Chief Executive Officer
Saeed Ahmed Ghobash Chairman
C. Krishna Kumar Chief Operating Officer
Darren Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Asem Fikree Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C.-4.88%2 976
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.22%183 067
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 062
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-2.05%57 838
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.32%51 494
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC43.25%45 804
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.