Commercial Bank of Dubai P S C : Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Program and 2X Salary Promotion

Commercial Bank of Dubai Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Program and 2X Salary Promotion

Dubai, 16 September 2018: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) announced the winners of its SmartKidz Savings Program and the 2X Salary Promotion for the months of May, June and July at a ceremony held recently at its Head Office in Dubai.

Three winners won one month's school fee each through the SmartKidz promotion, whilst three other winners won cash prizes worth two times their salary through the 2X Salary Promotion. Prizes were awarded by Amit Malhotra, General Manager - Personal Banking Group at CBD.

Congratulating the winners, Amit Malhotra, said, 'We are delighted to present these prizes to our lucky winners. As a leading bank in the region, we always aim to add value to our clients' transactions, enhance their overall experience and be committed to building long-term relationships with our customers.'

He added: 'Our aim is to encourage saving among young parents to help them prepare for their children's education requirements. The CBD SmartKidz Savings Program, with its attractive returns on savings, guaranteed principal amount, and the chance to win one month's school fee every month, is a great motivation to save and secure our children's future.'

In return, the lucky winners expressed their happiness and thanked the Bank for the exciting promotions they offer, in addition to providing them with the best rewards and services.

Customers can apply for the SmartKidz Savings Program by opening a savings account and depositing a recurring amount as low as AED 500 per month to get one entry in the monthly drawwith this promotion.

The 2X Salary Promotion is aimed at Executive Banking customers (Employees of select CBD approved employers), and all customers need to do to qualify is to simply transfer their salaries to CBD.

Back