Commercial Bank of Dubai P S C : Launches its Enhanced Mobile App

Commercial Bank of Dubai Launches its Enhanced Mobile App

Dubai, 9 August, 2018: Commercial Bank of Dubai announced the launch of its enhanced mobile banking application to provide customers with a state-of-the-art banking service designed to help manage their finances and achieve their financial goals.

With a new design and intuitive navigation, the recently launched mobile app offers a seamless, simple and instant digital application process to apply for a range of banking products including accounts, credit cards and deposits. The app makes banking convenient with its smart alerts and notifications, the ability to report and block lost or stolen cards and viewing spending insights to enhance financial wellness. Customers can even update their Emirates IDs with a few clicks. What's more, the app offers a new loyalty program that presents exclusive discounts at over 500 outlets for all CBD app users.

Announcing the launch of the new app, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said, 'In line with CBD's vision to become default digital, we are pleased to launch our new CBD mobile app, which has been designed to make banking easier for our customers. We have designed the app using the best practices and latest technology to offer our customers a simple, safe and secure banking experience. It is about leveraging world-class technology to deliver the future of banking today.'

Commenting on CBD's new mobile app, Amit Malhotra, General Manager - Personal Banking Group at CBD, said, 'At CBD, customer centricity and convenience lie at the heart of all our initiatives. We constantly strive to provide our customers with the best banking experience. We know that our mobile banking is a vital and growing channel for our customers, thus we have merged our two existing mobile apps, CBD and CBD NOW, to bring to customers a brand new app, with a new look and design offering customers a unique banking experience'.

Since its launch, CBD mobile app has been continuously recognized as an industry leader. The app won the Best Mobile App as part of the 2017 Customer Experience Benchmarking Index Awards, by Ethos Integrated Solutions. The mobile app was also recognized by the Banker Middle East Product Awards 2018 for the Best Digital Bank Award and most recently, it scooped the Most Innovative Digital Bank Award byInternational Finance Awards.

Customers can download CBD's new mobile app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

