COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C. (CBD)
Commercial Bank of Dubai P S C : recognized with “Best Online Cash Management” Award by Global Finance

10/04/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

Disclaimer

Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:07:05 UTC
Latest news on COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P
01:08pCOMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : recognized with “Best Online Cash Managem..
PU
01:08pCOMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Dubai partners with Bloom Education to offer ba..
PU
09/24COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : and PwC sign agreement to foster digital innova..
PU
09/20COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Government of Dubai and CBD Sign Agreement to F..
PU
09/16COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Prog..
PU
08/16COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Grand Prize Winners of the Gold Bonan..
PU
08/12COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Launches its Enhanced Mobile App
PU
08/09COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : CBD Signs agreement with RERA
PU
06/07COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its SmartKidz Savings Prog..
PU
05/20COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P S C : Announces Winners of its Gold Bonanza Promotion
PU
Financials (AED)
Sales 2018 2 727 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 183 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,59x
Capitalization 10 538 M
Chart COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,20  AED
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus van Linder Chief Executive Officer
Saeed Ahmed Ghobash Chairman
C. Krishna Kumar Chief Operating Officer
Darren Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Asem Fikree Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI P.S.C.-8.29%2 869
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.57%195 419
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 247
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-4.52%55 860
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-9.21%52 784
QNB41.11%45 449
