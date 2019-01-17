Log in
COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT)
Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE : CIB-Egypt is recognized for 2 Risk Awards for Middle East and Africa

01/17/2019 | 08:19pm EST
18/1/2019 12:00 AM

​CIB received the award for Achievement in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and Liquidity Risk Management in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at the Asian Banker Risk Management Awards Programme 2017. The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with MEA Risk & Transaction Banking Dialogue 2017 at Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

CIB is well positioned and maintains a forward-looking Risk Management framework to sustain any external shocks based on sound balance sheet management, solid capitalization level, and exceptional Liquidity. Despite continuous uncertain market conditions post 2011 in Egypt, the bank continues to maintain its solid reputation as a market leader, serving clients efficiently and delivering strong results.

Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework
CIB has an effective and disciplined ERM framework as it supplements the bank to proactively recognize potential adverse events and establish appropriate risk responses that in turn reduce costs or losses associated with an uncertain and volatile market environment. The bank's ERM framework is holistic with a forward-looking approach, has a dynamic risk culture, a robust & adaptable technology platform, aligned with Business Strategy, coupled with a strong framework to monitor both Financial and Non-Financial Risks. CIB's Risk Management role is strategic, with strong partnerships with key stakeholders throughout the organization. The organization's ERM framework is supported and governed by the Board of Directors, who have significantly contributed to the program's continuous success.

Liquidity Risk
Via its dynamic Liabilities strategy, CIB managed to maintain strong Liquidity ratios over the years, compared to local and international guidelines. The bank has a robust Contingency Funding Plan that supports diverse funding sources and high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), maintaining an adequate Liquidity buffer with minimal reliance on wholesale funding. The bank is in a unique and safe position due to its strong Liquidity Risk Management.

CIB is extremely proud that over the last 3 years, the bank has been recognized for 6 Risk awards in 4 different categories (ERM, Retail Risk, Liquidity Risk, and Operational Risk), which continues to validate the strength of the bank's overall Risk framework.


About The Asian Banker
The Asian Banker Risk Awards program is designed to identify emerging best practices as well as to identify implementation goals and challenges from which other banks and industry players can learn. Winners are selected by a panel of advisors, industry leaders, practitioners, and academics, based on in-depth submissions that exhibit new concepts, new technologies, and creative thinking.
The Asian Banker is the region's most authoritative provider of strategic business intelligence to the financial services community. The Singapore-based company has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Beijing and Dubai as well as representatives in London, New York and San Francisco. It has a business model that revolves around three core business lines: publications, research services and forums. ​

Disclaimer

CIB - Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 01:18:06 UTC
