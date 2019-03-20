Log in
Commercial Metals Company : Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

03/20/2019 | 09:21am EDT

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2019, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2019. The dividend will be paid on April 18, 2019. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 218th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-per-share-300815630.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company


© PRNewswire 2019
