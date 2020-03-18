Log in
Commercial Metals Company : Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

03/18/2020

IRVING, Texas, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2020, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2020. The dividend will be paid on April 20, 2020. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 222nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-per-share-301026198.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company


© PRNewswire 2020
