Commercial Metals Company : To Host Virtual Investor Day

07/29/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day for the financial community on Thursday, August 13th. Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Smith, joined by members of CMC's leadership team, will provide an update on the Company's strategic growth plans. The event will begin at 8:30 am ET and is expected to conclude by 11:30 am ET.

Smith said, "Over the last several years, CMC has completed a significant strategic transformation that positions us well for continued growth. We are pleased to be hosting this virtual Investor Day to inform the financial community about our operations and provide an update on our plans."

Presenters will include:

  • Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Brad Cottrell, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer
  • Ty Garrison, Vice President, East Region
  • Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Billy Milligan, Vice President, Marketing and Enterprise Support
  • Tracy L. Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Webcast and Dial-In

CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its Investor Day, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:30 am ET. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com.  In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day.  Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors".

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-to-host-virtual-investor-day-301102609.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company


© PRNewswire 2020
