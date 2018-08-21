Log in
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP (CNAF)

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP (CNAF)
Commercial National Financial Corp : Commercial National Declares $.26 Per Share Third Quarter Dividend

08/21/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF), parent company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share payable September 7 to shareholders of record as of August 31.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 700,192 shares, or 24.47% on June 30, 2018.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2018, the Company employed 99 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (47) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and twelve (12) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The company operates an asset management & trust division headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," " anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the company, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact:

Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer
724-537-9923

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation


© Accesswire 2018
