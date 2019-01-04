Log in
Commercial Vehicle : Announces New Facility in Thailand

01/04/2019 | 02:54pm EST

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of a full range of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle market, announced today that it has established a new location in Thailand.

Commercial Vehicle Group, through its local subsidiary in China, has been a supplier to customers in the Asia-Pacific region for some time. The Company's business in the region has been increasing and requires an investment to support the projected trends of our customers and the market. 

Patrick Miller, President and CEO, stated, "Establishment of this new facility in Thailand provides an opportunity to not only service the growth of existing customers, it enables a competitive local position to capitalize on new regional investments being made by other multinational vehicle producers."

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of a full range of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle market, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck market, the medium- and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets.  Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-group-announces-new-facility-in-thailand-300773115.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.