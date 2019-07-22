Log in
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.

(CVGI)
Commercial Vehicle : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

07/22/2019

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results.  The Company will issue a press release with its second quarter 2019 financial results prior to the conference call.

To participate, dial (844) 743-2497 using conference code 9970124.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed through the "Investors" section of CVG's website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year. 

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call.  To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 using access code 9970124. 

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium- and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-group-announces-second-quarter-2019-conference-call-300888158.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
