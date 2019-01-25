Commercial Vehicle : Participates in 2019 Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of a full range of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle market, announced today that it will participate in the 2019 Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 28 – 31.

HDAW is North America's largest gathering of independent distributors of the heavy-duty truck industry and provides valuable networking opportunities with top industry executives of all major heavy-duty truck manufacturers and distributors.

CVG will have a booth at the show highlighting our branded aftermarket products for Class 8 trucks, as well as our off-highway seating products. Daniel Lewis, Director and Product Line Manager, stated "HDAW is one of the most important events of the year for our aftermarket seating business. Attendees of the show include our on-highway independent aftermarket distributors and several of the largest dealership groups. We look forward to showcasing our latest product offerings and will have a full range of our seats, including our National, Bostrom and KAB seating lines, for customers to experience in person."

Attendees are invited to visit CVG at booth #1415.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of a full range of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle market, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck market, the medium- and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.