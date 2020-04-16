Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.    CVGI

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.

(CVGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Commercial Vehicle : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) resulting from allegations that Commercial Vehicle may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, Commercial Vehicle Group issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Commercial Vehicle Group’s Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.

On this news, Commercial Vehicle’s share price fell $0.96 per share, or over 38%, over the next two trading days to close at $1.56 per share on March 18, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Commercial Vehicle investors. If you purchased shares of Commercial Vehicle please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1818.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
07:16pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investig..
BU
04/13COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/31CVGI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities..
PR
03/27COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/26COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/26THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Comm..
BU
03/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Commercial Vehicle ..
BU
03/25CVGI SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
PR
03/25COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Announces The Appointment of James R. Ray, Jr. To Board of ..
PR
03/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 780 M
EBIT 2020 18,0 M
Net income 2020 2,40 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,05x
Capitalization 42,6 M
Chart COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 1,36  $
Spread / Highest target 525%
Spread / Average Target 525%
Spread / Lowest Target 525%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold C. Bevis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Griffin Chairman
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Fix Independent Director
Wayne M. Rancourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.-77.80%44
DENSO CORPORATION0.54%27 006
APTIV PLC-35.91%15 535
CONTINENTAL AG-40.08%15 063
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.43%14 887
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD0.86%13 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group