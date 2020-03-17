Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.    CVGI

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.

(CVGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. ("Commercial Vehicle Group” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CVGI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, Commercial Vehicle Group issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Its Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $0.33 per share, or over 13%, during intraday trading on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Commercial Vehicle Group securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
04:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Commercial Vehicle ..
BU
02:21pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Form10-K
PU
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Form8-K
PU
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
03/16COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or ..
AQ
03/06COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Ca..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 842 M
EBIT 2020 43,6 M
Net income 2020 22,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,41x
P/E ratio 2021 2,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 79,0 M
Chart COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 2,52  $
Spread / Highest target 237%
Spread / Average Target 237%
Spread / Lowest Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick E. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Griffin Chairman
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Fix Independent Director
Harold C. Bevis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.-60.32%79
DENSO CORPORATION-5.18%23 454
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-5.54%14 116
CONTINENTAL AG-47.54%13 494
APTIV PLC-46.17%13 047
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-6.38%12 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group