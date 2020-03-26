Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.    CVGI

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.

(CVGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. Investors (CVGI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. ("Commercial Vehicle Group” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CVGI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, Commercial Vehicle Group issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Its Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues was understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.96, or over 38%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $1.56 per share on March 18, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Commercial Vehicle Group securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
04:32pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Comm..
BU
03/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Commercial Vehicle ..
BU
03/25CVGI SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
PR
03/25COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Announces The Appointment of James R. Ray, Jr. To Board of ..
PR
03/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Inv..
BU
03/23COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Announces CEO Transition
PR
03/20INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/20COMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securit..
BU
03/19COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Co..
BU
03/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 780 M
EBIT 2020 18,0 M
Net income 2020 2,40 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 4,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 57,3 M
Chart COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 1,83  $
Spread / Highest target 364%
Spread / Average Target 364%
Spread / Lowest Target 364%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick E. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Griffin Chairman
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Fix Independent Director
Harold C. Bevis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC.-71.18%57
DENSO CORPORATION5.06%25 232
CONTINENTAL AG-41.85%14 524
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.80%14 177
APTIV PLC-46.58%12 947
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.85%12 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group