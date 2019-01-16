Log in
Commerzbank : Bank regulators deem any Deutsche-Commerzbank merger unwise - source

01/16/2019 | 12:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European bank regulators do not think Germany's two largest banks, Deutsche and Commerzbank, should merge, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Commerzbank is too small to make a difference for Deutsche Bank, and both need to focus on increasing profitability and stabilizing their businesses, the source told Reuters.

"It doesn't make sense now," the source said, following months of speculation that Berlin might engineer a merger between the two banks to support German exporters.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, which are regulated by the European Central Bank (ECB) and German financial markets watchdog BaFin, declined to comment on the situation.

BaFin was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in both banks spiked on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report said bank regulators would prefer Deutsche to merge with a European rival rather than Commerzbank.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the European Central Bank (ECB) favours a cross-border combination to drive integration in the region's financial markets.

Shares in Deutsche Bank, which hit their lowest level on record last month, closed up 8.4 percent, outperforming the broader banking sector, while Commerzbank rose 7.4 percent.

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 7.42% 6.649 Delayed Quote.7.04%
DEUTSCHE BANK 8.39% 8.114 Delayed Quote.7.45%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 804 M
EBIT 2018 1 589 M
Net income 2018 927 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 8,48
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 7 852 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,82 €
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK7.04%8 952
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
