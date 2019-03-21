Log in
Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank CEO sees strong case for merger with Commerzbank

03/21/2019 | 05:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Christian Sewing, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, believes there is a strong case for a merger with rival Commerzbank, according to a person with direct knowledge of his thinking.

Sewing's stance ahead of Thursday's meeting of the supervisory board of Germany's largest bank sets the stage for a showdown with unions fearing massive job cuts.

Sewing sees multiple benefits of a merger, including "clear" dominance in its home market, scale, and shared technology costs, the person said.

Deutsche's CEO also believes that a combined entity would improve the cost of funding, with "the best funding ever", the person said. Jobs would be cut with or without a merger, the person said.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

The position marks a shift in Sewing's position. In past months, he has urged patience, preferring to focus on internal restructuring before taking on a big project, according to other people with knowledge of his thinking.

The comments also contrast with the neutral tone set in a letter to employees on Sunday after both Deutsche and Commerzbank confirmed talks, Sewing said then that many factors could still prevent a merger.

Deutsche Bank would not have entered talks if the bank expected negotiations to fail, said a second person with knowledge of Sewing's thinking.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke; Additional reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -3.38% 7.005 Delayed Quote.25.49%
DEUTSCHE BANK -3.34% 7.484 Delayed Quote.11.30%
