Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank CEOs resume talks over potential merger - Focus

0
03/07/2019 | 07:36pm EST
28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank's chief executives have resumed talks over a potential merger of Germany's two biggest lenders, Focus magazine reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and his counterpart at Commerzbank, Martin Zielke, have been in intense talks for some days, the magazine said.

Both managers have been given a mandate to hold talks by their management and supervisory boards, Focus said.

Speculation of a merger has heightened under the tenure of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has spoken in favour of strong banks. Both banks have been slow to return to sustainable profitability since the global financial crisis.

Last week, a person familiar with the matter said that U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management, a major shareholder in both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, is open to a merger between the two lenders, raising the chances of a tie-up.

Deutsche Bank, regarded as one of the most important banks for the global financial system, has been plagued by three years of losses, ratings downgrades, failed stress tests, and money laundering scandals. Commerzbank is still partially owned by the German government after a bailout.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Richard Chang)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -4.90% 6.748 Delayed Quote.22.70%
DEUTSCHE BANK -5.13% 7.753 Delayed Quote.17.30%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 888 M
Net income 2019 1 004 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
P/E ratio 2020 6,99
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 8 887 M
