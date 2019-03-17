Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 05:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank was set on Sunday to announce merger talks with fellow German lender Commerzbank, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The planned formal disclosure increases the chances of progress on a tie-up between the nation's two largest banks that has long been the subject of speculation and has been pushed for by the German government amid concerns about the health of the country's flagship bank.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Commerzbank also had no comment.

Earlier this month a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the management board of Deutsche Bank had agreed to hold talks with Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke; Editing by Ed Taylor and Ludwig Burger and Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 2.10% 7.147 Delayed Quote.23.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.93% 7.816 Delayed Quote.12.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
05:41aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank
RE
03/15COMMERZBANK : #19-591 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/15COMMERZBANK : #19-590 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/15COMMERZBANK : #19-589 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/14COMMERZBANK : #19-580 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/14COMMERZBANK : #19-579 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/13COMMERZBANK : Germany's Scholz plays down government role in Deutsche merger tal..
RE
03/13EXPLAINER : Why Germany wants a merger to underpin Deutsche Bank
RE
03/13COMMERZBANK : Germany finmin 'closely watching' reports on Deutsche/Commerzbank ..
RE
03/13COMMERZBANK : #19-574 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 880 M
Net income 2019 1 014 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
P/E ratio 2020 7,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 8 951 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK23.59%10 136
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.27%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.